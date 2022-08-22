Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 5:42 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 7:37 pm
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)

A woman who died after being shot at a house in Liverpool has been remembered as “our shining light” by her family.

Ashley Dale, 28, who worked in the environmental health team at Knowsley Council, was found fatally wounded in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning.

It is believed that Ms Dale was not the intended victim.

Her family condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as police made house-to-house inquiries in the local area.

In a statement released through Merseyside Police, her family said: “Ashley, our girl – our shining light.

“Our hearts are broken into a million pieces.

“Ashley was a hard-working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her.

“She had just been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council. She had a degree and so many plans for her bright future that had only just begun.

“Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room.

“We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home.

“None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again.

“A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”

Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house on Leinster Road and found a woman in the rear garden of the property with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds.

She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Liverpool shooting
Forensic officers  in Old Swan, Liverpool . (Jason Roberts/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “This clearly was a very shocking incident which has led to the death of a young woman.

“I understand how frightening incidents like this can seem to ordinary members of the public, and in the coming hours and days we will be speaking to people living in the local and wider community to reassure them of the ongoing work we are doing to find the person or people responsible.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of Merseyside and we will leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible for justice.

“The community, as always, are our eyes and ears and we know that there may be people living locally who saw or heard something in the early hours which may prove to be significant to our investigation.

“I would urge those people to please come forward and tell us what they know.

“If you live or work locally and have private CCTV or a Ring doorbell please check it to see if it captured anything which may assist us.

“Similarly I would ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area to check their dashcam footage.

Liverpool shooting
Police cordon at the crime scene in Old Swan, Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)

“We are particularly keen to find anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”

Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council leader Graham Morgan said everyone at the town hall is “extremely saddened” by Ms Dale’s death.

He said: “Ashley will be a big loss to her team and the wider council as well as those Knowsley residents who she supported.

“She was extremely popular with everyone who she came into contact with.

“Ashley had worked at the council for almost five years and was progressing well in her career, having only recently secured a promotion within our environmental health team.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ashley’s family, friends, and colleagues at this extremely sad time. We are offering support to colleagues who are understandably shocked and upset at this news.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

His family have said they will campaign for change (Family handout)
Family of man Tasered on Chelsea Bridge slam ‘unnecessary force’ of police
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months
A review is to be launched into why some students have been waiting days for their exam results (David Davies/PA)
Ofqual to review why some students still waiting for results
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband
Kasjuni beach in Split, Croatia (Alamy/PA)
British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach
A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone
Missing student nurse Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse could be sleeping rough
Kyra Hill (Family handout/PA)
Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park
West Midlands Police’s chief constable Sir David Thompson (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Chief constable ‘sick’ of police ‘being used as culture war football’
An image issued by West Midlands Police as part of an appeal to trace a man who mooned witnesses during a tool theft (West Midlands Police/PA)
Video of ‘mooning’ crook issued as cops hunt for tool theft gang

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0