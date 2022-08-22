Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 6:37 pm
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months due to the Heathrow Airport passenger cap and lower than expected demand over the winter period.

BA has cancelled 629 short-haul round trips up to October 29, after London’s busiest airport extended its 100,000 daily passenger limit due to staff shortages.

Around 5,000 BA short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport have also been cancelled over the winter period – around 8% of the airline’s flights up to March 2023.

BA suspend ticket sales
British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

BA said those affected by the cancellations would be contacted by them and given an alternative flight or a refund.

A spokesperson for BA said: “Following Heathrow’s decision to extend its passenger cap, we’re making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months.

“While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October.

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.”

In July, Heathrow Airport imposed a passenger cap until September 11, meaning airlines had to cancel flights and limit seats on some journeys.

On August 15, the west London airport extended the cap until October 29.

BA flight capacity has been reduced overall by around 13% between May and October this year.

Other airlines are also expected to make cancellations over the next two months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

His family have said they will campaign for change (Family handout)
Family of man Tasered on Chelsea Bridge slam ‘unnecessary force’ of police
A review is to be launched into why some students have been waiting days for their exam results (David Davies/PA)
Ofqual to review why some students still waiting for results
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband
Kasjuni beach in Split, Croatia (Alamy/PA)
British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach
A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family
Missing student nurse Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse could be sleeping rough
Kyra Hill (Family handout/PA)
Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park
West Midlands Police’s chief constable Sir David Thompson (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Chief constable ‘sick’ of police ‘being used as culture war football’
An image issued by West Midlands Police as part of an appeal to trace a man who mooned witnesses during a tool theft (West Midlands Police/PA)
Video of ‘mooning’ crook issued as cops hunt for tool theft gang

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0