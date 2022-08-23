Two men arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Merseyside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have arrested two men after a woman was fatally stabbed in Merseyside.

Officers were called to Brambles pub on Cherryfield Drive, in Kirkby, at around 8.10pm on Monday following reports of an altercation.

A woman in her 50s was found in the car park of the venue with a stab wound to her chest consistent with a weapon being used, Merseyside Police said.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but later died.

The woman’s family have been informed, a statement from the force said.

A 38-year-old man was detained close to the scene on suspicion of affray, and a second man, 32, later handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

ARRESTS | We have arrested two men following the fatal stabbing of a woman in #Kirkby last night (Mon). Officers were called to reports of an altercation to the Brambles pub on Cherryfield Drive. DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK if you can help. https://t.co/oaa2qgNlV1 pic.twitter.com/LPSzh7WNgf — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 23, 2022

A man in his 30s also suffered puncture wounds to his arm and body during the incident and has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “We are currently in the very early stages of an investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place.

“We believe there was an altercation which started inside the premises and carried on outside. Sadly a woman suffered a stab wound which proved to be fatal.

“We currently have two people in custody but our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 947 of 22nd August.