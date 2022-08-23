Further public protest planned against controversial legacy Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Further public protest planned against controversial legacy Bill

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 3:20 pm
Protesters at the Stand Against Britain’s Bill Of Shame Rally outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Troubles victims and bereaved families are planning a further public protest against the Government’s controversial proposal to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past.

Ahead of a rally in Belfast next month, as the Bill returns to Westminster, the granddaughter of a victim has accused the Government of “unilaterally” trying to push the Bill through in the face of widespread opposition.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The Bill has been opposed by political parties and victims groups in Northern Ireland, as well as by the Irish government.

Natasha Butler, the granddaughter of Paddy Butler, who was killed by British soldiers in Springhill in west Belfast in 1972, said the rule of law must be upheld.

A new inquest into the death of Mr Butler and four others killed in the Springhill shootings is due to begin next year.

Speaking from outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast City Centre, Ms Butler said: “On Sunday September 11 the Time for Truth Campaign is hosting a rally to Belfast City Hall to express the outright opposition of families bereaved in the conflict to the British Government Legacy Bill.

Posters for the Stand Against Britain’s Bill Of Shame Rally (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This Bill will provide an amnesty for British state forces and deny our families basic legal rights to an inquest, an independent investigation and to pursue civil actions.

“The objective of the British Government Bill is to basically cover up their dirty war in Ireland.

“It is a slap in the face to victims as it will prioritise the demands of the British military lobby over the legal rights of victims of state violence.”

She added: “Significantly, this Bill has been rejected by the Irish government, all political parties on this island, key human rights stakeholders and also been subject to much criticism by leading European human rights figures and many leading political figures in the United States.

“Yet, the British Government for their own cynical and political reasons remain tone deaf to the voices of victims as they pursue this Bill unilaterally.

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said the controversial legislation was still open to negotiations (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The British Government need to hear the voice of victims, that this Bill is not fixable and must be withdrawn without delay.

“Any approach to legacy matters must be human rights compliant, must uphold the rights of victims and must uphold the rule of law.”

The September 11 rally will have meeting points at Divis Tower, the McGurks Memorial, North Queen Street and Cormac Square and will march to Belfast City Hall.

Last week, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara said the controversial legislation was still open to negotiations.

He was speaking after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.

