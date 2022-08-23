Metropolitan Police to take no further action in Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Metropolitan Police to take no further action in Jeffrey Epstein investigation

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 3:52 pm
Undated handout photo of Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
Undated handout photo of Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has said that it will be taking no further action over allegations made against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The force also said that in March 2021, it was contacted about a fresh allegation of indecent assault against Epstein – but the complainant did not wish to make a statement or for officers to pursue their claim.

Any further investigations into human trafficking by the sex offender will be focused on activities and relationships outside the UK, according to the Met.

In a statement the force said: “The Metropolitan Police Service has been liaising with other law enforcement agencies who led the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Detectives have thoroughly reviewed information provided to it and in the public domain.

“In the absence of any further information we will be taking no further action.

“As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

PC Joseph Demir allegation
The Metropolitan Police said it will be taking no further action on the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A spokesman said the force had been contacted in 2019 and 2021 by representatives of two people complaining of sexual assault by Epstein. Neither wanted to “make a formal statement or wish officers to pursue the allegations”.

The force had already ruled out any investigation into allegations of sex trafficking in 2001 made in 2015 against Epstein and a British woman because it was “clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK”.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from girls under the age of 18, and he was also accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was jailed for 20 years in the US earlier this year for luring young girls to massage rooms for him between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein was also connected with the Duke of York through their friendship with Maxwell.

Andrew withdrew from public royal life after a civil sex assault case was brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of having sex with her when she was a teenager at multiple locations including Epstein’s New York home.

The duke has denied the accusations, and the case ended in a reported eight-figure settlement.

