Unrelated people with similar faces likely to have comparable DNA – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Unrelated people with similar faces likely to have comparable DNA – study

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 6:19 pm
Unrelated people with similar faces likely have similar DNA, study suggests (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Unrelated people with similar faces likely have similar DNA, study suggests (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Unrelated people who look alike are likely to have similar DNA, new research suggests.

Researchers studied pairs of unrelated people who are look-alikes, and determined the impact of inheritance versus environment on their appearance.

They found that the doppelgangers (doubles) in their study not only had similar faces, height and weight, but also had similarities in some aspects of their behaviour.

Senior author Manel Esteller of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain, said: “For decades the existence of individuals who resemble each other without having any family ties has been described as a proven fact, but only in anecdotal terms and without any scientific justification.

“The widespread use of the internet and social networks for image-sharing has meant that we are now able to identify and study such people.”

Researchers recruited 32 look-alike pairs who had been photographed as part of a series by the Canadian artist Francois Brunelle.

They each completed a questionnaire about their lifestyle and body measurements.

Three different facial recognition programmes were used to determine how much each pair looked alike – their likeness.

According to the study, 25 out of 32 couples were considered to be correlated by at least two programmes.

Dr Esteller said: “This is very close to the human ability to recognise identical twins.”

Additionally, correlation was found in 16 out of the 32 couples in all three programmes, and these couples formed the basis of further research.

Researchers also carried out DNA analysis on saliva samples taken from the look-alikes, as well as analysis of their microbiome.

The findings revealed that nine of the 16 pairs had many common single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) –  the most common type of genetic variation among people.

Among these 16 pairs many shared similar weights, and analysis of their biometric and lifestyle factors also showed similarities.

The study also found a link between behavioural traits in the pairs, such as smoking and education level, suggesting that shared genetic variation relates not only to physical appearance but may also influence common habits and behaviour.

Dr Esteller said: “Some previous studies have compared the genome of individuals with face traits, but in the general population.

“Our study shows genetic markers that are critical in the development of the shape of the nose, lip and mouth, plus completely novel determinants of bone structure and skin texture that also provide characteristic features of our face.

“The environmental markers, such as the epigenome and the microbiome, were more distinct between look-alikes and thus the differences in these people who resemble each other can be attributed to the chemicals that regulate the same DNA sequence and to the composition of the microbiome.”

The findings are published in Cell Reports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 24 (PA)
What the papers say – August 24
The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home (Peter Byrne/PA)
Appeals to turn in gunman after fatal shooting of girl, 9, in own home
Teach First has called for the pupil premium in England to be extended beyond 16-year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Extend pupil premium to close destinations gap for disadvantaged teenagers’
Deaf children need more support in their education, a charity has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deaf children still being failed by education system, says charity
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
Ofsted should not rush to judge schools with lower GCSE grades after the pandemic, an education group has urged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns
Creative arts subjects such as music could be at risk of becoming the preserve of private schools, an education union has warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’
The Prince of Wales is looking to the public and private sectors to help build a more sustainable future (Phil Noble/PA)
Charles announces forum seeking to build a sustainable future
An aerial view of the Eurotunnel site in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurotunnel passengers forced to leave train beneath English Channel

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0