CCTV of driver released in hunt for killer who shot woman in Liverpool garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

CCTV of driver released in hunt for killer who shot woman in Liverpool garden

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:29 pm
Grab taken from CCTV issued by Merseyside Police of a car being driven in the area of Old Swan, Liverpool. Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area (Merseyside Police/PA)
Grab taken from CCTV issued by Merseyside Police of a car being driven in the area of Old Swan, Liverpool. Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detectives hunting a gunman who shot dead a council worker in Liverpool have issued a CCTV appeal for the driver of a car seen nearby at the time of her murder.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, Liverpool, at around 12.40am on Sunday.

She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed she died from a single gunshot wound.

Police believe Ms Dale, a graduate who worked in the environmental health team at Knowsley Council, was not the intended victim.

Ashley Dale death
Ashley Dale (Family/PA)

CCTV footage has been released of a car being driven into Leinster Road, where Ms Dale was found, at around 12.30am, about 10 minutes before the incident was reported.

Merseyside Police said they wish to speak to the person who was driving the vehicle, or any passengers and nearby pedestrians, as they may have vital information.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “Our officers are working round-the-clock to investigate this appalling incident which led to the tragic death of a young woman.

“Our inquiries so far show that a car was driven into Leinster Road, not too long before the incident was reported to police.

“If it was you driving the car, you were a passenger or the CCTV jogs your memory about anything you might have seen in the early hours of Sunday morning then please get in touch.

“Information you have could be crucial to our ongoing investigation.

“From reviewing CCTV footage in the area, we have also identified that there were a number of people on foot around the time of the incident.”

Liverpool shooting
Police and forensic officers on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)

The incident came shooting took place shortly after Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title fight defeat against Oleksandr Usyk and Ms Cummings added: “A boxing match had not long finished and so the area was relatively busy with people on foot, going home or into town after the match.

“If you were walking in the area of Leinster Road or on Prescot Road, including the crossroads near the Navigator pub between 12.20am and 12.40am on Sunday morning then please let us know.

“You may have seen or heard something which could really help us find those responsible.

“Similarly, I would ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am and have dashcam footage please contact us.”

On Monday, Ms Dale’s family remembered her in a tribute as “our shining light”.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information can submit to Merseyside Police’s public portal (mipp.police.ukhttp://mipp.police.uk/), via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 24 (PA)
What the papers say – August 24
The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home (Peter Byrne/PA)
Appeals to turn in gunman after fatal shooting of girl, 9, in own home
Teach First has called for the pupil premium in England to be extended beyond 16-year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Extend pupil premium to close destinations gap for disadvantaged teenagers’
Deaf children need more support in their education, a charity has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deaf children still being failed by education system, says charity
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
Ofsted should not rush to judge schools with lower GCSE grades after the pandemic, an education group has urged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns
Creative arts subjects such as music could be at risk of becoming the preserve of private schools, an education union has warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’
The Prince of Wales is looking to the public and private sectors to help build a more sustainable future (Phil Noble/PA)
Charles announces forum seeking to build a sustainable future
An aerial view of the Eurotunnel site in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurotunnel passengers forced to leave train beneath English Channel

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0