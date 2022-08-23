1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:05 am
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than a thousand new electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be built across England, ministers have announced.

The £20 million pilot scheme will see new charge points built in Durham, Dorset, Kent, Lincolnshire, Barnet, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk, and Warrington.

The scheme is aimed at helping people who own EVs, but who do not have driveways, get better access to chargers and to encourage the uptake of zero emissions cars.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, working closely with industry and local government, making it even easier for those without driveways to charge their electric vehicles and support the switch to cleaner travel.

“This scheme will help to level up electric vehicle infrastructure across the country, so that everyone can benefit from healthier neighbourhoods and cleaner air.”

Edmund King, AA president, said: “It is essential that more on-street chargers are delivered to boost the transition to zero emission vehicles for those without home charging.

“This injection of an extra £20 million funding will help bring power to electric drivers across England from Durham to Dorset. This is one further positive step on the road to electrification.”

The announcement was also welcomed by the RAC, and its head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “We know that there are many drivers who do not have driveways or any form of off-street parking, so investing in streetside charging is an absolute necessity.

“Drivers can also look forward to the prospect of local charging hubs which will give them somewhere to quickly charge their vehicles without needing to drive any considerable distance.

“The goal must be to spark electric vehicle uptake by creating an excellent charging infrastructure that caters for everyone’s needs.”

The pilot is backed by £10 million of Government cash, a further £9 million from industry, and £1.9 million funding from local councils.

It is the first tranche of a much wider £450 million scheme to roll out more chargers and encourage people to buy EVs.

So-called “range anxiety” is one of the reasons often cited for not buying an EV, with drivers worried that there will not be enough charging infrastructure to fuel long journeys.

Previous Government funding has led to the installation of 2,900 charge points across the UK.

