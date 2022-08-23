Appeals to turn in gunman after fatal shooting of girl, 9, in own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Appeals to turn in gunman after fatal shooting of girl, 9, in own home

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:09 am
The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home (Peter Byrne/PA)
The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home (Peter Byrne/PA)

The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel “crosses every single boundary” as the force  appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

Olivia died on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into her terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Forensic officers were sent to the scene following the shootings (Peter Byrne/PA)

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her.

Ms Kennedy told a  press conference on Tuesday: “This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

“We need to find all who are responsible for  – not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.”

The Liverpool Echo said the killing had “shocked the city” and made a passionate front page appeal for help, by telling its readers to “imagine the agony of Olivia’s family as they are told she did not make it –  murdered in her own home”.

The newspaper stated: “Imagine knowing something about this unspeakable crime but keeping quiet because you would rather surrender our city to the thugs than to get justice for Olivia.

“If this is you, ask yourself … whose side are you on?”

The man who had entered the family home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and, as Olivia lay dying, was picked up and taken to hospital by friends driving a dark-coloured Audi.

Ms Kennedy said: “We will not rest until those who are responsible are put behind bars. I can guarantee that no stone will be left unturned.”

Olivia went to St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, where she was thought of as a kind-hearted, helpful and happy little girl, according to  her headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson.

She  said: “Olivia was a much-loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality.

“She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Flowers have been left near to the scene and tributes paid to Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the shooting as an “unimaginable tragedy” and promised that Merseyside Police would get “whatever they need to catch those responsible”.

The killing happened exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said Olivia had been at home with her two older siblings and mother when Ms Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside.

He said a figure, wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing both of them to run away.

One of the men ran towards the open door of Olivia’s home and forced his way in.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
DCS Mark Kameen and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police have addressed the media as the search for the gunman continues (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Kameen said: “As that was taking place the person with the gun has followed the male to this property.

“That person has also tried to force entry to the property and has managed, it would appear, to put their hand through the open door as Cheryl continued to try and close it.

“A shot has been fired which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl.”

Olivia was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by officers but later died.

The Audi used to transport the injured man has since been seized.

Mr Kameen said: “My appeal is to the person responsible for this horrendous attack on a nine-year-old schoolgirl to recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family.

“I want that individual to hand themselves in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 24 (PA)
What the papers say – August 24
Teach First has called for the pupil premium in England to be extended beyond 16-year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Extend pupil premium to close destinations gap for disadvantaged teenagers’
Deaf children need more support in their education, a charity has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deaf children still being failed by education system, says charity
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme
Ofsted should not rush to judge schools with lower GCSE grades after the pandemic, an education group has urged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns
Creative arts subjects such as music could be at risk of becoming the preserve of private schools, an education union has warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’
The Prince of Wales is looking to the public and private sectors to help build a more sustainable future (Phil Noble/PA)
Charles announces forum seeking to build a sustainable future
An aerial view of the Eurotunnel site in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurotunnel passengers forced to leave train beneath English Channel
Grab taken from CCTV issued by Merseyside Police of a car being driven in the area of Old Swan, Liverpool. Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area (Merseyside Police/PA)
CCTV of driver released in hunt for killer who shot woman in Liverpool garden

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0