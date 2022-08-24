Facebook fixes ‘configuration issue’ after ‘weird’ feeds problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Facebook fixes ‘configuration issue’ after ‘weird’ feeds problem

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:33 pm
Facebook has fixed an issue with the platform which saw users’ feeds flooded with unrelated messages and posts (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Facebook has fixed an issue with the platform which saw users' feeds flooded with unrelated messages and posts.

Facebook has fixed an issue with the platform which saw users’ feeds flooded with unrelated messages and posts.

On Wednesday morning, Facebook users around the world began reporting what some deemed “spam” messages appearing on their feeds, often posts from random users being directed at celebrities or famous accounts on the platform.

In many cases, the issue had caused users’ feeds to be swamped with the posts, which were appearing above updates from friends and connections on the platform.

In response, the social media giant confirmed the problem has now been resolved and said a “configuration change” had been the root of the issue.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook feed,” a spokesman for parent company Meta said.

“We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

At the height of the problem at around 8am on Wednesday morning, Downdetector.co.uk, which tracks the service status of websites, received more than 2,500 reports from Facebook users, with some describing it as a “weird issue”.

