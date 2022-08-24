UK zookeepers ‘delighted’ by the arrival of endangered Asian elephant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK zookeepers ‘delighted’ by the arrival of endangered Asian elephant

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 4:24 pm
Zookeepers at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire welcomed a new calf on Monday (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)
Zookeepers at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire welcomed a new calf on Monday (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

Footage from Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire has captured the first wobbly steps of an endangered Asian elephant.

The yet-to-be-named calf was born to mother Donna, 13, who was surrounded by the other four females in the herd as she delivered her baby on Monday.

Despite initially putting keepers on alert due to taking her time to feed from mum, the calf appears to have already inherited her mother’s “determined personality” and followed Donna around until she was able to properly latch on and enjoy her first taste of milk – with keepers describing the pint-sized elephant as “milk-drunk” afterwards.

Deputy team leader of elephants Mark Howes said: “To say we’re delighted by the arrival of this calf is just a huge understatement – it’s a massive success for Donna, for the herd at Whipsnade Zoo, and for elephant conservation full stop.”

Calf at Whipsnade Zoo
The yet-to-be-named calf was born to 13-year-old Donna (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

“This little infant is a really important addition to the European-wide endangered species breeding programme for Asian elephants.

“We were able to watch the birth via our hidden cameras, and it was amazing to see grandmother Kaylee step in to show Donna how to break the amniotic sac that the baby was born in and move the rest of the herd out of the way to allow the little one to stand up for the first time.

Endangered elephant
Zookeepers said they were ‘delighted’ by the arrival (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

“The third in a matriarchal family line here at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, she’ll grow up being nurtured and learning from her mum Donna and grandmother Kaylee, as well as her ‘aunts’ and ‘cousins’ in the herd – and we’re so excited to see her personality develop as she grows.”

Asian elephants are classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF), there are fewer than 52,000 Asian elephants left in the wild and their habitat is restricted to just 15% of their original range, with fewer than 100 wild elephants in Vietman, an estimated 250 in Vietman and less than 250 wild Asian elephants in China.

Calf and mother, Donna
The calf and her mother, Donna (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

Asian elephants are smaller than African elephants and have proportionally smaller ears, a generally dark grey to brown colour and often feature pink or yellow marks on their face, ears and trunk.

Mr Howes said: “Here at ZSL, the conservation charity which runs Whipsnade Zoo, we’re one of the few conservation organisations working around the world to protect all three species of elephants – Asian elephants, African elephants and African forest elephants.

“Our herd play an active role in our conservation work, from helping us to develop new technologies to educating our visitors.”

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care, home to Donna and her new calf, will be open to all visitors from Wednesday.

