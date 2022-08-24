What does being released on licence mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What does being released on licence mean?

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 2:18 pm
Tributes left in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tributes left in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The man targeted by the masked gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned in connection with the nine-year-old’s murder.

Olivia was fatally shot in her own home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool on Monday night when the intended victim forced his way in as he tried to escape the gunman chasing him.

It is understood the 35-year-old was freed from prison on licence last year when he was automatically released part-way through a fixed jail term.

Criminals can be released ‘on licence’ once they have been behind bars for a period of time and may then be subject to probation supervision.

Whether someone is released on licence depends on the type of sentence handed to the offender in court by a judge or magistrate.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA)

Most prisoners serving a fixed term – known as a determinate sentence – are jailed for a period of time and then released part-way through. This is often at the half-way point of the sentence and they then serve the remaining period of time in the community on licence.

Criminals handed life sentences, such as murderers, spend the rest of their lives on licence if they are ever released from jail – a decision made by the Parole Board.

There are nine standard licence conditions each offender must adhere to, with additional requirements imposed depending on the severity of the case.

These include not committing any more crimes, being of good behaviour, keeping in contact with probation officers, taking part in supervision sessions and declaring any changes in contact details or identity.

Offenders on licence must have living and working arrangements approved and also seek permission to leave the UK.

Additional licence conditions specific to the case which could be imposed include instructions to live at a particular address or other restrictions on movement or who they can contact as well as adhering to a curfew or being made to wear an electronic tag.

They may also be subject to lie detector or drug tests.

If an offender breaches licence conditions, they could be sent back to prison.

The Parole Board reviews offenders who are recalled to prison to decide when they can be re-released.

