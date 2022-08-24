Rape trial accused murdered his girlfriend in Moldova in 2002, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rape trial accused murdered his girlfriend in Moldova in 2002, jury told

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 4:52 pm
Northampton Crown and County Court, where Sergiu Boianjiu is on trial. (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Moldovan national accused of raping and trying to kill a stranger in Northamptonshire was jailed in 2009 for murdering his girlfriend in his home country, a court has heard.

Jurors were told Sergiu Boianjiu was granted early release from a 14-year sentence for the murder of Ludmila Nour, whose body was hidden in a drainage shaft in a forest.

Prosecutors allege former school security guard Boianjiu, 38, raped and attempted to murder a woman who was left in hospital with a bleed on the brain after being attacked as she walked home from a night out in Wellingborough in February this year.

The defendant, of Melton Road North, Wellingborough, denies attempted murder and two counts of rape but has admitted attempted rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

CCTV footage of the attack has been shown to the trial, which the prosecution claim shows Boianjiu repeatedly stamping on his victim’s head and face when she was lying defenceless on the ground in an alleyway.

Prosecutors further claim Boianjiu wanted to “eliminate the only witness to his crimes” and intended to conceal her body in a wheelie bin.

Addressing jurors at Northampton Crown Court, prosecution counsel Ellie Brown told jurors Boianjiu was convicted of theft and “deliberate murder” at Moldova’s Riscani District Court on October 9 2009.

Miss Brown also told the court the defendant was released early from his sentence for murder in July 2018.

Quoting from a translation of a record of Boianjiu’s murder trial, Miss Brown said: “On the 18th of August 2002 at approximately 3pm, the defendant was in a park near lake Gusinaia Balca in the county of Chisinau together with a woman, Ludmila Nour.

“The defendant hit this woman several times with his hands and feet over various parts of her body, causing her bodily wounds which led to her death.

“After that, in order to conceal this crime he threw her dead body in a drainage shaft in the park and then fled the scene.”

Jurors were told on Wednesday that Boianjiu travelled to Moscow and Vladivostok in Russia and was not extradited back to Moldova until 2008.

Court documents from Moldova showed that the cause of Miss Nour’s death could not be established but she was found to have suffered “blunt trauma” to the ribcage including seven fractures.

Although three judges in Moldova were not satisfied that Boianjiu had murdered Miss Nour “with an exceeding degree of brutality” they were satisfied that the killing was deliberate.

After details of Boianjiu’s previous conviction were read to the court, he opted not to give evidence in his defence.

During a defence case lasting around 30 seconds, defence QC John Lloyd-Jones told jurors: “We call no evidence on behalf of Mr Boianjiu.”

Before the Crown closed its case, Judge David Herbert QC instructed jurors that evidence about the previous conviction had no relevance to the counts of rape faced by the defendant.

The judge also told jurors they must not convict Boianjiu of attempted murder “wholly or mainly” because of the previous conviction.

The judge told the panel: “The defendant does not accept guilt in respect of his previous conviction.

“The prosecution say it shows he has a tendency to assault women with an intention to kill. On the other hand the defence say that the previous conviction is both old and different in nature.

“If you are not sure that his previous conviction shows such a tendency then you must ignore it completely.”

The trial continues.

