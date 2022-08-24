Woman ‘danced with Benjamin Mendy hours after she says he raped her’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman ‘danced with Benjamin Mendy hours after she says he raped her’, court told

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 5:20 pm
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

A woman who accused Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape was dancing with him hours after the alleged attack, a court has been told.

CCTV footage from inside a club on the day of the alleged rape, played to a jury at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, showed the woman dancing against the Manchester City left-back.

Another clip, from the same night, showed the woman putting her hand on the 28-year-old’s neck as they appeared to exchange words on the dance floor.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Earlier that day, in July 2021, the court was told Mendy raped the woman during a gathering at his mansion – The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

In a police interview played to the court, she said he tried to “debate” her into having sex and, despite giving him “every excuse”, had to “give in”.

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, questioned the woman over the footage and suggested she was “physically comfortable” with him despite the alleged attack.

She responded: “I would not say that I was physically comfortable in his company, I had just not processed everything that had happened.

“I was very drunk and I was just doing what everyone else was doing – I was acting like nothing had happened.”

Ms Laws QC continued: “Nobody in that club would suggest to you that you had to rub your bottom and dance towards someone you didn’t want to.”

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie at Chester Crown Court
Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie at Chester Crown Court (PA)

“No”, the woman responded.

She later explained: “I was dancing with everyone, everyone was dancing with everyone.”

The court saw a further clip, which appeared to show the woman approaching Mendy and talking to him as he left the club.

Jurors were told she went back to the footballer’s home two days later after being invited by another man – though Mendy was not there.

Ms Laws QC said: “You would not want to go anywhere near there after what happened.”

The woman replied: “Not on my own, no.”

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer’s friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

Mendy during a Carabao Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium
Mendy during a Carabao Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium (PA)

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say any sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

