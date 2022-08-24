Drivers warned to avoid bank holiday getaway trips on Friday afternoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers warned to avoid bank holiday getaway trips on Friday afternoon

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:04 am
Drivers planning bank holiday getaways on Friday afternoon are being warned they could face severe delays (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers planning bank holiday getaways on Friday afternoon are being warned they could face severe delays (Yui Mok/PA)

Drivers planning bank holiday getaways on Friday afternoon are being warned they could face severe delays.

The RAC expects 12.5 million leisure journeys will be made by car between Friday and Monday for what is the last public holiday before Christmas in the UK excluding Scotland.

Friday is predicted to be the busiest day for getaway trips, with the worst tailbacks likely to be between 2pm and 7pm, according to the breakdown rescue company.

Two probable blackspots for queues identified by traffic information supplier Inrix are the M25 between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing, and the M60 between Junction 7 for the A56 (Altrincham) and Junction 18 for the M62.

Motorists hoping to avoid the jams are advised to set off either before 7am or after 7pm.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said there has been no reduction in the number of vehicles breaking down this summer despite the increase in the number of people holidaying abroad compared with the previous two years.

“The UK’s roads are just as hectic this summer as they were a year ago,” he said.

“We’re expecting busy roads to continue throughout this bank holiday weekend, especially to major holiday destinations, with people eager to enjoy some time away before the new school terms begin in England and Wales.

“The South East and South West of England look as though they may bear the brunt of the traffic, with the message to drivers travelling through these regions clear – head off early in the morning or be prepared to sit in traffic.”

Mr Dennis urged motorists to ensure their cars are “road ready” by carrying out simple checks such as tyre pressure and oil levels.

Inrix analyst Bob Pishue said: “We expect to see an increase in travel times throughout the holiday weekend on major roads in the UK, with Thursday and Friday seeing the largest delays compared to normal.

“Drivers planning to get away are going to find themselves competing with commuters and holiday travellers for road space.”

He advised drivers to adjust their travel plans or “pack their patience”.

Train services on some key routes will be disrupted due to engineering work.

Network Rail said upgrades worth £90 million will be carried out, but stressed that 95% of lines will remain open.

A reduced timetable will be in place between Northampton/Milton Keynes and London Euston due to HS2 work between Saturday and Monday.

Projects to rebuild junctions mean there will be no trains to London’s Charing Cross or Cannon Street stations on Saturday or Sunday, with a limited service from Hastings and Tonbridge to London Bridge on both days.

