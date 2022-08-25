Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:18 am
Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications
Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications

The Royal Academy Of Dance (RAD) has advised members of the public to check dance teachers’ credentials before signing up for classes, after releasing new research.

A survey revealed that 89% of adults in the UK were not aware that there is currently no legal requirement for dance teachers to have a relevant teaching qualification in order to lead a class or dance school.

Almost three quarters (74%) of adults surveyed agreed that they would want to check the credentials of a teacher before attending a dance class or signing their child up to a dance school.

74% of adults surveyed agreed that they would want to check the credentials of a dance teacher before signing their child up to a dance school

Three quarters (75%) also agreed that it would be useful to have a service to check whether a dance teacher had a relevant dance teaching qualification before attending or sending their child.

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of RAD.

The organisation said it wished to reinforce the importance of learning dance with a qualified teacher and encourage members of the public to seek out the information.

(David Tett/RAD/PA)

Despite the majority of adults being unaware there is currently no obligation for someone to have relevant dance qualifications in order to teach a class to the public, a large number (54%) of those surveyed agreed that it would be a factor affecting their decision on selecting a class.

RAD has also now launched a global Register of Teachers, a new tool enabling the public to search for a local dance teaching professional.

Only dance teachers who meet RAD’s professional standards and training requirements are registered with the RAD and viewable on the register, the organisation said.

(Siobhan Hennessey/RAD/PA)

RAD chief executive Tim Arthur, said: “At the RAD we believe that everyone can dance – but not everyone can teach dance.

“Unqualified teachers devalue the whole art form because a bad experience can put people off dance for life, not to mention potentially causing injuries.

“Conversely, a great experience with an experienced and knowledgeable teacher, can be life changing.”

RAD chief executive Tim Arthur said he was ‘not surprised’ by the findings (Craig Prentis/PA)

Mr Arthur added he was “not surprised” that such a high amount of people was unaware that a qualification is not a legal requirement in order to teach dance.

“I hope that the RAD’s new Register of Teachers will allow the public to make informed decisions when finding a dance teacher,” he said.

“In fact, we have also created a checklist which can be used by the public, which covers a list of questions they may wish to ask when finding any qualified dance teacher, because ultimately we want to inspire the world to dance.”

