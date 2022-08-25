What the papers say – August 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – August 25

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 3:13 am
A plea from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence features on the front pages alongside energy bill woes.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph lead on Mr Johnson’s urge for Britons to put up with higher energy bills for Ukraine’s sake, while The Guardian says Russia is risking a “catastrophic failure” of Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

The Daily Mirror says “the whole country speaks with one voice”, demanding a freeze on energy bills, while the Financial Times reports commercial energy bills are poised to rise “fourfold”.

The Sun and Metro cover the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has made a deal to deport migrants crossing the Channel “within hours”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on warnings from health chiefs that plans from Liz Truss will involve cuts to the NHS, while warnings of a mental health crisis lead The Independent.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has stopped his frontbenchers from fundraising for their own offices to combat “money troubles” in the party, according to the i.

And the Daily Star leads on a forecast of stormy weather.

