Bank holiday flight cancellations mean almost 290,000 fewer seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Bank holiday flight cancellations mean almost 290,000 fewer seats

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 8:04 am
Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nearly 290,000 seats have been cut from bank holiday flight schedules in recent weeks, according to new analysis.

Aviation data company Cirium said around 900 flights due to depart from UK airports between Friday and Tuesday have been removed from schedules since the start of July.

Most of the cancellations were caused by staff shortages across the aviation industry, which has led to caps on operations at airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick.

This has disrupted the plans of millions of holidaymakers this summer and sparked a spike in air fares.

Cirium said the number of outbound flights over the August bank holiday period is 21% below 2019 levels.

British Airways has made the largest cut since July 1, with nearly 380 departures scrapped.

Flybe has removed more than 130 outbound flights from its schedules, while easyJet has axed around 90 flights.

The number of cancelled inbound flights between Friday and Tuesday is also around 900, meaning the total number of seats on aircraft serving UK airports is approximately 288,000 fewer than planned.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “It’s astonishing to see over a quarter of a million seats cut from flight schedules, at a time when demand to fly remains high.

“Some UK airports are continuing to impose caps on the numbers departing, so disrupting travel plans and forcing seat prices higher due to the squeeze on availability.

“Our aviation sector should be growing strongly on one of the busiest weekends of the year, and not held back by staff shortages and poor planning by airports and ground handlers.

“There are aircraft ready to be used but not enough people to get them prepared and off the ground.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Commonwealth Games swimmer Jade Phiri combined her tough training schedule with her studies (Millfield School/PA)
Commonwealth Games swimmer picks up top GCSE results
(PA)
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
Commuters shelter under umbrellas while crossing a bridge over the canal in Paddington, west London (Peter Clifton/PA)
Thunderstorm warning as torrential downpours batter the UK
Milan (left) and Sasha (right) celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Notting Hill and Ealing High School in Ealing, London (James Manning/PA)
GCSE grades down from 2021 record high, but remain above pre-pandemic levels
File photo of students sitting an exam (Niall Carson/PA)
Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
NI health minister warns of £400m overspend needed to deliver effective services
Oskana Krasnova has rescued almost 30 pets she discovered when passing through abandoned villages. (Oskana Krasnova/PA)
‘Animal-loving’ Ukrainian sniper rescues abandoned pets from battlefield
Duke of Sussex to saddle up for annual charity polo tournament in Colorado (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Duke of Sussex to saddle up for annual charity polo tournament in Colorado
Stopping statin treatment early could substantially reduce lifetime protection against heart disease, according to a new study (PA)
Stopping statin treatment early ‘could reduce protection against heart disease’
What the papers say – August 25 (PA)
What the papers say – August 25

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0