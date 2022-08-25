Merseyside Police make arrests in relation to two murder inquiries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Merseyside Police make arrests in relation to two murder inquiries

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:12 pm
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)

Police have made arrests in relation to two murders that happened in the days before the horrific fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, a senior detective said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale who was shot in a back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday.

Merseyside Police said a woman had also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ashley Dale death
CCTV issued by Merseyside Police of a car being driven in the area of Old Swan, Liverpool (Merseyside Police)

And three men have been arrested and subsequently released on bail following the murder of Sam Rimmer, 22, who was shot in Dingle, Liverpool, last Tuesday.

During a news conference about a spate of murders in the city, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen updated reporters about their inquiries.

He said four men were seen in the area of Mr Rimmer’s murder and were believed to have used two electric bikes.

Mr Kameen said: “I would urge anybody with any information in respect of this investigation was brutal murder, to come forward and engage with us.

“In my first appeal, I spoke about the fact that there were four offenders and we believe that they arrived on two electric bikes.

“’m still interested in hearing any information around the identity of those four individuals.

“I am still interested in finding out where the gun is that was used in that offence.

“And I’m still interested in any information in respect of the two electric bikes that we believe were used to convey those four men to the scene.”

Speaking of Ms Dale’s murder, he confirmed the arrest of the man and woman, adding: “Inquiries are continuing around those two individuals.”

He said: “In my first appeal, I asked for people to come forward who were on foot in the streets in Leinster Road, and that appeal still stands.”

The detective said there would have been people heading home from a night out, or “milling around in the street” and he urged them to come forward.

“If you have any information in relation to this murder investigation, please support the police inquiry,” he said.

Ms Dale worked in the environmental health team at Knowsley Council, and was not believed to be the intended target.

