Mendy accuser denies thinking about compensation, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mendy accuser denies thinking about compensation, court told

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 4:40 pm
Footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court, where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to seven young women (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court, where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to seven young women (David Rawcliffe/PA)

A woman who accused Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape denied having “a mind to apply for compensation” after reportedly searching online for his “worth”, a jury has heard.

The woman, who alleges she was raped by the Manchester City left-back and former French national player at his home in July 2021, was said to have made the search days before speaking to police informally and just over two weeks before she gave a statement to officers.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place when the 28-year-old player and the woman were alone in a cinema room during a party at his mansion, The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Chester Crown Court heard the woman is said to have made the search months after the alleged incident, following media coverage of other allegations by different women which had prompted police to contact her.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, asked the woman: “Why would you be searching for Mr Mendy’s worth before making a statement?”

The woman replied: “On what date did I do that?

Ms Laws said: “Why would you be interested in what he was worth on January 17?”

The woman answered: “I wasn’t particularly interested but he was headlines and stuff… obviously I’m going to Google him.”

Ms Laws QC continued: “Have you a mind to apply for compensation at some point?”

The woman responded: “No, and I haven’t done.”

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC asked why she chose to give evidence to the police months after the alleged rape.

She said: “Well, seeing the headlines all the time, being reminded of it, I knew whether to say anything or not say anything, going to the police was a massive scary thing to do but when they approached me I told them everything and they said I had the choice to come forward or not.”

Mr Cray then asked her if she told an untrue version of events to help other girls who had made allegations.

She replied: “I would not put myself through this if that was the case.”

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, the footballer’s friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

The 41-year-old, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say any sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The force was called to the scene just after 6pm on Thursday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Five people injured after car crash in Harrow
Frontline workers have been honoured with the Freedom of the City of Belfast in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)
Frontline workers honoured with Freedom of Belfast for role during pandemic
West Midlands Police published the clip following an incident where fireworks were thrown at officers in Coventry (Dave Thompson/PA)
Footage shows fireworks being thrown at police van
Ukrainian refugees Kostiantyn Bidnenko and Viktoriya Kiose are set to run the London Marathon (Viktoriya Kiose/Kostiantyn Bidnenko/PA)
Refugee couple running London Marathon to raise funds for Ukraine
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)
British woman dies after cliff accident in Spain
American novelist Tess Gunty has won the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize for her novel The Rabbit Hutch (Lauren Alexandra Miller/PA)
‘Fiercely original’ novel The Rabbit Hutch wins Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed, Clydach, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act
The Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie as it looks at the “Rochette” rock, the first rock successfully sampled by the rover (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
Perseverance rover collects key rocky clues as to whether there was life on Mars
Anoosheh Ashoori is running the London Marathon after he was released from prison in Iran in March
Father who survived prison ‘hell’ in Iran set to run the London Marathon
Olivia Pratt-Korbel loved dressing up, her family said (Family handout/PA)
In full: Family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
Dingwall business park
Flood defence plan approved for the Dingwall business park where Sepa is based
0