Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 7:32 pm
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed, Clydach, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed, Clydach, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a retired horsewoman has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

The 55-year-old was held on Tuesday shortly after the body of Wendy Buckney-Morgan, 71, was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea.

South Wales Police said the local man had been transferred into the care of health services and remains on police bail while an investigation continues.

Wendy Buckney-Morgan's family have paid tribute to her (South Wales Police/PA)
Wendy Buckney-Morgan’s family have paid tribute to her (South Wales Police/PA)

Neighbours claimed the death was a “completely avoidable tragedy” and said police were called multiple times over the weekend to a disturbance on Tanycoed Road where the killing happened.

But “nothing was done” by the officers who attended about the anti-social behaviour that was taking place, they claimed.

Ryan Farr, 24, who lives several doors down from the victim, said: “The police came three times, but they said there was nothing they could do.”

Another next-door neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I woke up to blue flashing lights everywhere.

“At first I was really shocked but then I was angry.

“Because this was a completely avoidable tragedy.”

“The police came so many times but did nothing.

“I think it was a case of passing the buck,” she added.

Ms Buckley-Morgan founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home in Clydach.

Clydach incident
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.

“Please respect our privacy and our wishes to grieve privately at this devastating time.”

Long-time friend Helene Jones told PA news agency: “I’ve know her for years since my daughter began taking riding lessons with her when she was nine or 10 years old, and we just stayed friends.

“She was a hell of a character and liked by a lot of people.”

“Very straight-talking but had a good heart,” she added tearfully.

“She used to be a really good horsewoman back in the day, in dressage I believe.

“You just don’t expect this to happen.”

Tragedy has struck the village before when Mandy Power, 34, her 10 and eight-year-old daughters Katie and Emily, and 80-year-old mother Doris were brutally beaten to death in their own home.

The murders took place on Kelvin Road, less than half a mile away from this most recent incident.

David Morris was convicted of the killings and died in prison last year.

He maintained his innocence.

Retired doctor Kim Harrison died after being beaten at his home in Conniston Hall, Clydach, by his son Daniel an hour after he absconded from a mental health unit in March this year.

The South Wales Police force said it has not referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct but is developing its “understanding of the circumstances that led to her death”.

Police said they were continuing to question the suspect and that next of kin had been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

“The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal for people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Ukrainian refugees Kostiantyn Bidnenko and Viktoriya Kiose are set to run the London Marathon (Viktoriya Kiose/Kostiantyn Bidnenko/PA)
Refugee couple running London Marathon to raise funds for Ukraine
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)
British woman dies after cliff accident in Spain
American novelist Tess Gunty has won the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize for her novel The Rabbit Hutch (Lauren Alexandra Miller/PA)
‘Fiercely original’ novel The Rabbit Hutch wins Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize
The Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie as it looks at the “Rochette” rock, the first rock successfully sampled by the rover (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
Perseverance rover collects key rocky clues as to whether there was life on Mars
Anoosheh Ashoori is running the London Marathon after he was released from prison in Iran in March
Father who survived prison ‘hell’ in Iran set to run the London Marathon
Olivia Pratt-Korbel loved dressing up, her family said (Family handout/PA)
In full: Family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool (Family handout/PA)
Family of shooting victim Olivia, nine, urge people to ‘do the right thing’
A man looking at the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)
Instagram update limits ‘sensitive content’ shown to younger users
Dennis Hutchings died while on trial for attempted murder last year (Peter Morrison/PA)
Family of victim call for removal from barracks of memorial to veteran
Natural and synthetic embryos (Amadei and Handford/University of Cambridge)
‘Synthetic embryo with brain and beating heart grown from mouse stem cells’

More from Press and Journal

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall