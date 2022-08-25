British woman dies after cliff accident in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British woman dies after cliff accident in Spain

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 8:04 pm
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)

A 58-year-old British woman has died after crashing down a cliff in an electric “scooter” vehicle in Benidorm, Spain.

Spanish media El Periodico reported that the woman drove over the cliff edge in the Serra Gelada Natural Park, with her eight-year-old grandson who suffered injuries.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 4.15pm on Wednesday in an operation that lasted around two hours.

Informacion.es reported: “The fire brigade was sent to the emergency with several vehicles, with the primary aim of rescuing the injured persons as quickly as possible.

Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)

“On arrival, the firefighters collaborated with the troops of the Local Police of Benidorm and Health Technicians SAMU, who performed resuscitation techniques on a woman, not obtaining positive results.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Spain and are in touch with local authorities.”

Police are reportedly investigating the cause of the accident and are checking the scooter met all legal safety requirements.

It is understood that the vehicles were rented.

