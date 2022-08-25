Frontline workers honoured with Freedom of Belfast for role during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frontline workers honoured with Freedom of Belfast for role during pandemic

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:02 pm
Frontline workers have been honoured with the Freedom of the City of Belfast in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)
Frontline workers have been honoured with the Freedom of the City of Belfast in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)

Frontline workers have been granted the Freedom of Belfast for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare and social care staff, as well as those from key public and frontline services, and the community and voluntary sector were represented at a gathering at the Waterfront Hall where the honour was bestowed by Lord Mayor Tina Black.

ICU nurse Lyndsey Adamson, who served as lead nurse for the former Nightingale Hospital, received the Freedom of the City on behalf of all those attending.

The event also featured a specially designed artwork consisting of two hands touching, representing the crucial role of hands during the pandemic – to heal, comfort and help.

Belfast City Council voted to award the honour in May 2020.

On Thursday evening, more than 1,800 key workers attended The Belfast Mixtape – Songs from Lockdown event, which included personal reflections and unique musical performances, recognising the contribution of all those who worked tirelessly to support vulnerable citizens. 

It featured performances by Ryan McMullan, Foy Vance, Brooke Scullion, Saint Sister, the Open Arts Community Choir, the Belfast Trust Here4U staff choir and the Ulster Orchestra.

Ms Black described a “unique Freedom of the City, which looks back at efforts of those workers who put their own concerns to one side to help care for others during very difficult days for our city”.

She added: “It’s a chance for all of us to say thanks to those staff for their selfless courage and compassion, a message which will be especially poignant for those personally impacted by loss during the pandemic, and those whose lives have been changed.”

To date, 57 men, 17 women and 10 organisations have received the Freedom of the City of Belfast.

Previous recipients have included Michael Longley, Dame Mary Peters, Bill Clinton, George Mitchell and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The event was recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds on Friday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

It will also be televised on BBC NI and BBC iPlayer later this autumn.

