Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 11:08 am
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night.

He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

The family had urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

Flowers near to the scene
Flowers near to the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

A message on a box of flowers left among tributes at the scene read: “So sorry for your loss of beautiful Olivia. Rest in peace, thinking of all family. Nee family.”

Olivia’s death came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit Kingsheath Avenue
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Friday morning, former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and teddies left in Olivia’s memory at the police cordon.

On the flowers from Everton, a message read: “RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy.

“Our city stands united.

“Forever in our thoughts.”

A card on the tribute from Liverpool said: “Rest in peace, Olivia, with deepest sympathy from all of us at Liverpool Football Club. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The two men appeared via videolink at Laganside Courts in Belfast on Friday morning (Liam McBurney/PA)
Two men appear in court charged with directing terrorism
A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton was killed (PA)
Trial date set for man charged with the murder of Tyson Fury’s cousin
Lily Sullivan, 18, on the night she was murdered by 34-year-old Lewis Haines (family handout/Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Life term for man who killed teenager after she refused to have sex
Fans recording charity World Cup single We’ve Got The Red Wall in Cardiff Bay (Andrew Dowling)
Wales football fans record charity World Cup song
A male hen harrier in flight (Alamy/PA)
More than 100 hen harrier chicks fledge in England in century high for rare…
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast
Diana, Princess of Wales died aged 36 (PA)
Diana’s life and legacy to be remembered on 25th anniversary of her death
According to a new study, those who sleep ‘optimally’ have been found to have a 74% lower risk of heart disease or stroke compared with those with the lowest sleep scores (Alamy/PA)
Good sleepers ‘less likely to have a stroke’
Emma Corrin starring as Princess Diana in The Crown series 4 (Netflix)
Emma Corrin to Kristen Stewart: The many portrayals of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say – August 26 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 26

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…