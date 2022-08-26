Government confirms £400 energy discount will be delivered in NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Government confirms £400 energy discount will be delivered in NI

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 12:04 pm
Conor Murphy speaking to the media in Belfast following the confirmation that a £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme will be rolled out in NI (David Young/PA)
Conor Murphy speaking to the media in Belfast following the confirmation that a £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme will be rolled out in NI (David Young/PA)

The Government has committed to delivering a £400 energy bill discount to people in Northern Ireland, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.

However, Mr Murphy warned that there was no guarantee when the payments would be made and said it was not clear if people in Northern Ireland would receive the money at the same time as those in the rest of the UK.

However, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said it is his understanding that the scheme will be delivered in November.

The ministers were speaking after a meeting of a taskforce set up by the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to look at how to operate the energy support scheme in Northern Ireland.

In July, the Westminster Government revealed details of the scheme in which households in Great Britain would get more than £60 off their energy bills each month throughout winter as part of its cost-of-living support.

The money, part of a package announced in May, will be delivered in six instalments to 29 million households.

Households will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 a month between December and March, the Government said.

However, there had been uncertainty about how the scheme would be implemented in Northern Ireland, where there is currently no functioning powersharing Executive as part of the DUP’s protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Chancellor visit to Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi set up a taskforce to discuss how a £400 energy bills discounted could be rolled out in NI (Andres Milligan/PA)

This had led Mr Zahawi to set up the taskforce, comprising UK and Stormont ministers, to discuss how the scheme would be extended to the region.

Speaking after a meeting of the joint taskforce on Friday, Mr Murphy said: “Confirmation provided by the Chancellor today that the British Government will deliver the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme is long overdue.

“Unfortunately, today’s meeting has provided no guarantee on when citizens here will receive the equivalent support.

“While the British Government has committed to delivering support as quickly as possible they have failed to confirm whether households will receive their payment at the same time as those in England, Scotland and Wales.

“It is deeply regrettable that payments to citizens in the North may be delayed due to the absence of an Executive.”

The Sinn Fein minister added: “I have made it clear that the Chancellor and the Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that any delay in issuing these payments to citizens here will be completely unacceptable.

“I have also stressed to the Chancellor that the £400 payment will not be sufficient to meet the challenges facing households this winter in the face of escalating energy costs, and that this amount must be urgently reviewed.”

Nadhim Zahawi visit to Belfast
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said a meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi was ‘very positive’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, DUP Minister Mr Lyons described the meeting with the Chancellor and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as “very positive”.

He tweeted: “UK government will deliver the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme as promised.

“I believe this will be delivered this November.

“This was always the quickest and easiest way for it to be done.”

But Mr Murphy described said the DUP claim that this was the “quickest and easiest” way for the payments to be made was “nonsense”.

Conor Murphy said more help was needed for people facing a cost-of-living crisis (David Young/PA)

Mr Murphy also said he pushed the Chancellor on the need for further Westminster intervention to address the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “The current cost of living is undoubtedly having a major impact across society, for our citizens, businesses and also for public services.

“I have made it clear to the Chancellor today that additional funding is urgently required and that the new Prime Minister must put in place a package of measures which will provide additional support to households, businesses and public services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
Harry to ‘share the spirit’ of Diana on 25th anniversary of her death
The two men appeared via videolink at Laganside Courts in Belfast on Friday morning (Liam McBurney/PA)
Two men appear in court charged with directing terrorism
A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton was killed (PA)
Trial date set for man charged with the murder of Tyson Fury’s cousin
Lily Sullivan, 18, on the night she was murdered by 34-year-old Lewis Haines (family handout/Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Life term for man who killed teenager after she refused to have sex
Fans recording charity World Cup single We’ve Got The Red Wall in Cardiff Bay (Andrew Dowling)
Wales football fans record charity World Cup song
A male hen harrier in flight (Alamy/PA)
More than 100 hen harrier chicks fledge in England in century high for rare…
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast
Diana, Princess of Wales died aged 36 (PA)
Diana’s life and legacy to be remembered on 25th anniversary of her death
According to a new study, those who sleep ‘optimally’ have been found to have a 74% lower risk of heart disease or stroke compared with those with the lowest sleep scores (Alamy/PA)
Good sleepers ‘less likely to have a stroke’
Emma Corrin starring as Princess Diana in The Crown series 4 (Netflix)
Emma Corrin to Kristen Stewart: The many portrayals of Diana, Princess of Wales

More from Press and Journal

Watch for the latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show for absolutely nothing!
WATCH FOR FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - the big talking points and…
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0