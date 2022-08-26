Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 10:27 pm
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drug manufacturer BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax.

The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both US federal court and a German court.

Pfizer spokeswoman Pam Eisele said the company had not fully reviewed Moderna’s lawsuit but was surprised by it, given that their vaccine is based on proprietary technology developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.

A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said the company would “vigorously defend” against any allegations in the case.

BioNTech said in a statement that its work was “original” and that it too would defend itself.

Moderna and Pfizer’s two-shot vaccines both use mRNA technology to help patients fight coronavirus.

“When Covid-19 emerged, neither Pfizer nor BioNTech had Moderna’s level of experience with developing mRNA vaccines for coronaviruses,” the company said in a complaint filed on Friday in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The mRNA vaccines work by injecting a genetic code for the spike protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus.

That code, the mRNA, is encased in a little ball of fat, and instructs the body’s cells to make some harmless spike copies that train the immune system to recognise the real virus.

That approach is radically different to how vaccines have traditionally been made.

Moderna said it started developing its mRNA technology platform in 2010, and that helped the company quickly produce its Covid-19 vaccine after the pandemic arrived in early 2020.

By the end of that year, US regulators had cleared shots from both Pfizer and Moderna for use after clinical research showed that both were highly effective.

A vial of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
A vial of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a prepared statement that the vaccine developer pioneered that technology and invested billions of dollars in creating it.

Moderna worked with scientists at the National Institutes of Health to test and develop its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company said its lawsuit is not related to any patent rights generated during that collaboration.

The firm said it believes its rivals’ vaccine infringes on patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016.

Moderna said in its complaint that Pfizer and BioNTech copied some critical features of its technology, including making the “exact same chemical modification to their mRNA that Moderna scientists first developed years earlier” and went on to use in Spikevax.

Moderna said it recognises the importance of vaccine access and is not seeking to remove Comirnaty from the market.

It is also not asking for an injunction to prevent future sales.

Moderna said in 2020 that it would not enforce its Covid-19 related patents while the pandemic continued.

But the company said in March, with vaccine supplies improving globally, that it would update that pledge.

Medical staff preparing shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
Medical staff preparing shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (Leon Neal/PA)

It said it still would not enforce its patents for vaccines used in low and middle-income countries.

But it expected companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech to respect its intellectual property, and it would consider “a commercially reasonable licence” in other markets if they requested one.

“Pfizer and BioNTech have failed to do so,” Moderna said in a statement.

The vaccines have swiftly become top-selling products globally.

Pfizer’s Comirnaty brought in more than 36 billion dollars (£30 billion) in sales globally last year, and analysts expect it to bring in nearly 33 billion dollars (£28 billion) this year, according to FactSet.

Moderna booked 17.6 billion dollars (£14.9 billion) in revenue from its vaccine last year.

Analysts project more than 21 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2022.

Spikevax is Moderna’s only product on the market, but it is developing other vaccines using the mRNA technology.

The stock of the company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, trades publicly under the ticker symbol MRNA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police
People attend the Garda Memorial event, an annual event to honour gardai who died in the course of their duty, at Dublin Castle, Ireland, in May (PA)
Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
Harry Dunn died three years ago after a crash outside of a US military base (Family Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death
Nasa is set for the launch of the Artemis 1 moon mission (Nasa/Ben Smegelsky/PA)
Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 moon mission
A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said (John Stillwell/PA)
Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism
Dancers perform during the the Notting Hill Carnival in west London in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return
Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, according to new research (Gordon Shoosmith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Artists need a back-up team of experts when they are on tour and singing to thousands of people every night.
Yvie shares the tricks of concert tours and tips to avoid back pain
0
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0