Radio DJ Dr Fox fined for speeding

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 4:46 pm
Neil Fox (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Radio DJ Neil Fox has been fined for speeding after he was caught riding his Harley-Davidson motorbike at more than twice the legal limit.

The former Pop Idol judge, known as Dr Fox, was clocked doing 46mph in a 20mph zone on Queen’s Ride road, Barnes, south-west London, on March 22.

Fox pleaded guilty to speeding ahead of a behind-closed-doors hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court, south London, this week.

The former Capital FM host was ordered to pay a total of £232 in fines and costs, and had his driving licence endorsed with six points, according to a court official.

Pc Matthew Hillebrandt, the police officer who stopped Fox, said in a statement submitted to the court: “The vehicle was travelling towards me at a speed I estimated to be in excess of the local order 20mph speed.”

Fox made no comment after being cautioned, the officer said.

Fox recently joined Sir Cliff Richard and Paul Gambaccini in the Channel 4 documentary The Accused: National Treasures On Trial, where they described being investigated by Operation Yewtree, a police investigation into sexual abuse allegations made against Jimmy Savile and other media personalities.

In 2014, Fox was charged with eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault against his young fans and colleagues between 1988 and 2014.

He was cleared of all 10 counts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in December 2015.

The PA news agency has contacted Fox’s representatives for comment.

