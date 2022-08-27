Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 2:47 am
Harry Dunn died three years ago after a crash outside of a US military base (Family Handout/PA)
The family of Harry Dunn have said they “miss him terribly” while marking the third anniversary since his death.

The 19-year-old was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton on August 27 2019.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving four months later.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to leave the country, sparking an international controversy.

Radd Seiger, the spokesperson for his family, described the anniversary as a “terribly sad day.”

He said: “Today is the third anniversary of Harry’s passing. It is a terribly sad day but no sadder than any other day that his family have to endure.

“We all miss him terribly. He was a giant of a man with an even bigger and warmer personality who cared so much about others.

“Harry’s family have chosen to mark the day privately and will not be making any further public comment at this time. They look forward to doing so however as soon as they can.

“In the meantime, and on their behalf, from the bottom of all our broken hearts, I would like to thank the tens of millions of people in the UK, USA and right around the world who continue to support them through their nightmare.

Harry Dunn death
The parents and step-parents of Harry Dunn, (left to right) Charlotte Charles, Bruce Charles, Tim Dunn and Tracey Dunn (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We continue to be overwhelmed daily by messages of love and support from all over the globe and each and every one honestly gives them the strength to carry on.”

On Saturday, bikers and supporters are meeting at the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London, at midday to mark the anniversary.

A memorial ride will then take place. The event has been organised by his family’s supporters.

Sacoolas was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court earlier this year in January.

However, days before her appearance, the Crown Prosecution Service said the hearing had been vacated to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue.

