Gardai mark 100 years of protecting Ireland from ‘sustained threats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Gardai mark 100 years of protecting Ireland from ‘sustained threats’

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 3:13 pm
Gardai during a parade into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai during a parade into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

The threat to Ireland’s democracy has “not fully dissipated”, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Drew Harris described the work undertaken by gardai to counteract the “very real and sustained threats” to the country’s national security as the “greatest achievement” of the police service in the past century.

Mr Harris made the comments at an event on Saturday marking the anniversary of the transfer of policing duties from British rule 100 years ago this month.

Gardai parade
Garda members in the original uniform (from left) Matthew Gargan, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

About 450 gardai retraced the steps the first Garda commissioner Micheal Staines took, along with Ireland’s newly formed Civil Guard, as they marched into Dublin Castle, the headquarter of British rule, for the handover of duties on August 17, 1922.

The parade began at the Gresham Hotel in O’Connell Street, the location for the meeting in February 1922 of the committee formed by Michael Collins to establish a new police service for the State, before making its way to Dublin Castle via Dame Street.

It included members of the Garda band, the ceremonial unit, officers corps and other units.

Mr Harris told the crowd gathered the Garda, Ireland’s national security service, had encountered and responded to “difficult periods” in Ireland’s past.

Gardai parade
Gardai during the parade into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradsahw/PA)

“Many of us here will remember there was a time, not so long ago in fact, when our democracy was under direct threat,” he said.

“An Garda Siochana was at the forefront of protecting our democracy during those dark days.

“This threat has not fully dissipated and, of course, there are also now further threats to State security from outside this island.

“By its nature, this aspect of our work often cannot be discussed in detail or in public at all.

“But remarkable work has been done to counter very real and sustained threats to our national security from a range of actors.”

He described this work as one of the Garda’s “greatest achievements over the past century”.

Gardai parade
Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD inspected the gardai (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

He also paid tribute to the 89 gardai who have died on duty, adding their “ultimate sacrifice remains with us always”.

“They are the epitome of An Garda Siochana,” he said.

“Dedicated guardians of the peace.”

During the parade they replicated a photograph, taken on August 17, 1922 of Mr Staines and the force as they arrived at Dublin Castle through the Palace Street Gate.

The Civic Guard, formed by Michael Collins and the Irish Government in 1922, was later renamed An Garda Siochana.

The ceremony also included a performance by the Garda band of a specially commissioned piece of work by Odhran O Casaide.

The Commissioner described the transfer of policing duties from British rule as a “pivotal” moment.

He told the crowd gathered the 14,000 gardai and 3,000 garda staff are all working to “uphold the ideals of those who founded us 100 years ago”.

Gardai parade
Gardai during a parade at Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Justice Minister Helen McEntee described the parade through the gates as “hugely symbolic statement”.

She said Commissioner Staines and his new force marched into Dublin Castle at a “time of great danger in Ireland”, in the midst of the beginnings of a Civil War.

Michael Collins was killed five days later during an attack at Beal na Blath in Cork.

“Amongst the chaos of those times, the establishment of our National Police Service, an unarmed service helps to pave the way for stability and confidence in the new independent Ireland,” she said.

“It was one of the key foundation stones of the Irish Free State and without a shadow of a doubt one of its greatest successes.

She added: “Those brave young man in 1922 succeeded, coming together with a former opponent to gain the trust and the respect of the people that were divided by the Civil War. The forged a strong connection with the community a connection that remains the aim of so ,any police forces right across the world today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 28 (Ian West/PA)
What the papers say – August 28
The Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charles edits The Voice newspaper to mark its 40th anniversary
A view of revellers watching steel bands at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Saturday evening (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Revellers enjoy return of Notting Hill Carnival
A Roman bowl, AD 50-70, Early Islamic flask, AD 700-1000, Byzantine cup, AD 500-700, Byzantine jug, AD 400-500 (British Museum)
Ancient glass vessels damaged in Beirut blast go on display at British Museum
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night in her own home (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police reissue appeal for information on Olivia murder as two suspects bailed
Silverstone Auctions’ classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Car owned by Diana, Princess of Wales sells for £650,000
Bikers rev their motorbike engines outside the US embassy, in Nine Elms, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Motorcyclists mark anniversary of Harry Dunn’s death outside US embassy
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London (PA)
Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police
Garda members in the original uniform (from left) Matthew Gargan, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte during a parade in Dublin marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0