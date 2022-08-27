Revellers enjoy return of Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Revellers enjoy return of Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 9:15 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 9:21 pm
A view of revellers watching steel bands at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Saturday evening (Maighna Nanu/PA)
A view of revellers watching steel bands at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Saturday evening (Maighna Nanu/PA)

Celebrations to mark the return of Notting Hill Carnival began on Saturday evening as more than 1,000 people gathered to watch the Panorama steelband competition.

The carnival has been online in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will make its in-person comeback on Sunday and Monday.

Revellers flocked to Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, in west London, to watch a curtain-raiser featuring five steel bands – Mangrove, Croydon Steel Orchestra, Ebony, Metronomes, and Pan Nation.

Defending champions Mangrove have won for three years in a row, and member Joelle Gardiner, 34, said: “It is hard to put into words how good it would feel to win tonight.”

“I have been coming to carnival ever since I was six or seven, watching people play until I was at the age where I could get involved as well.”

Notting Hill Carnival performer
Gary Yearwood, 27, from Dulwich, a musician and a regular at the Notting Hill Carnival (Maighna Nanu/PA)

The return of carnival was exciting for spectators as well as participants and people of all ages were dancing in the streets on Saturday.

Bhavini Goyate, 29, who lives in Harrow, said: “To come back together is so special because a whole community are coming through for this year to come together again.

“This street rehearsal sets off my weekend.

“To convene this way means a lot anyway, but especially after everything we have been through, it means a lot more.”

She added: “I think it’s going to be an amazing emotional weekend.”

Aaron Williams, 28, who also plays in the Mangrove Steelband, said Saturday’s competition was like “Christmas”.

He told the PA news agency: “This is my Christmas, this is my favourite part of the year.

“I’m very excited about it (carnival) coming back, I’ve missed it a lot. It is good to have the vibes back and to see everyone out enjoying themselves.”

Olivia, 34, who did not want to give her surname, travelled from Yorkshire to London for the carnival.

She first attended carnival when she was 14 said that it “feels like an incredible thing that still continues to exist” and is “such an amazing celebration of culture and heritage”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charles edits The Voice newspaper to mark its 40th anniversary
A Roman bowl, AD 50-70, Early Islamic flask, AD 700-1000, Byzantine cup, AD 500-700, Byzantine jug, AD 400-500 (British Museum)
Ancient glass vessels damaged in Beirut blast go on display at British Museum
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night in her own home (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police reissue appeal for information on Olivia murder as two suspects bailed
Silverstone Auctions’ classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Car owned by Diana, Princess of Wales sells for £650,000
Bikers rev their motorbike engines outside the US embassy, in Nine Elms, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Motorcyclists mark anniversary of Harry Dunn’s death outside US embassy
Gardai during a parade into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai mark 100 years of protecting Ireland from ‘sustained threats’
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London (PA)
Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police
Garda members in the original uniform (from left) Matthew Gargan, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte during a parade in Dublin marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder

More from Press and Journal

Hundreds of volunteers, groups and charity mascots marched down Union Street as Celebrate Aberdeen returned. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Union Street lit up in colour as Celebrate Aberdeen returns
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
In-form Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi could go to the very top, insists manager Jim…
0
Lonach Highland games Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Lonach Highland Gathering
Lonach Highland games the Wallace men in the Tug O'War. All picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lonach Gathering: 'Emotional' return for historic Highland Games
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0