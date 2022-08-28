What the papers say – August 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – August 28

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 7:37 am
Fears over the mounting energy crisis, voters’ lack of faith in the NHS, and more union strikes are some of the stories leading the Sunday papers.

The Observer reports that Britain is facing a “wave of co-ordinated industrial action by striking unions this autumn in protest at the escalating cost-of-living crisis”.

Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of 5% across the board to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a new YouGov poll which found 58% of voters are not confident they would receive timely treatment from the NHS if they fell ill tomorrow, with 36% not confident at all and 22% just not confident.

The Sunday Express has outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising a “huge” package of measures to assist families with the energy bill crisis.

The Mail on Sunday splashes with a claim by a former banker that £200,000 of a donation he made to one of the Prince of Wales’s charities is missing.

Sticking with royal gossip, the Sun on Sunday writes that the daughters of the disgraced Duke of York have pleaded with their uncle to allow him to return to royal duties.

The Sunday Mirror reports that a former X Factor singer is one of a number of parties suing Simon Cowell’s firm SyCo, claiming their appearance on the show led to “bullying, mistreatment and neglect”.

The Daily Star Sunday reports that the man accused of stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte to death as she played in the street has been attacked behind bars.

And turning on the oven to cook a Sunday roast will cost “a stomach-churning £5 as energy prices rocket”, according to the Sunday People, adding “millions will be priced out of the weekly ritual”.

