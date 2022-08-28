Runners remember Grenfell victims as Notting Hill Carnival kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Runners remember Grenfell victims as Notting Hill Carnival kicks off

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 1:09 pm
People from the Emancipated Run Crew wore green T-shirts to Notting Hill Carnival to remember the 72 people who died in the Grenfell fire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster were remembered at the official launch of the Notting Hill Carnival as the event returned to the streets of west London for the first time since 2019.

Dressed in bright green T-shirts with “Remembering Grenfell” emblazoned on the back, members of the Emancipated Run Crew joined the carnival parade from Great Western Road on Sunday morning in tribute to the 72 people who died in the blaze.

Millions of people are expected to attend the two-day festival which is making its in-person comeback after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notting Hill Carnival
A performer in the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival (Victoria Jones/PA)

Addressing the crowd at the start of the parade, Grenfell survivor Zoe Dainton reflected on this year’s five-year anniversary of Grenfell.

She said: “June the 14th of this year marked five years since the fire. Five years (and) still no justice, still no charges, not much change.

“And despite what happened at Grenfell and despite endless evidence that came out of the inquiry, those responsible – including the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea – seem to be suffering from amnesia and are acting like it’s business as usual.

“And so here is a reminder to all of those whose memories may have failed them. Our community is one of a kind. Our community is like no other community.

“You just need to look at the history of this area and the powerful people that have come from this community to realise that we won’t allow it to be business as usual.”

Notting Hill Carnival
Millions of people are expected to attend the two-day festival (Victoria Jones/PA)

There were shouts of “murderers” and “justice” as Ms Dainton spoke.

She added: “We won’t allow those responsible to forget and we won’t stop until we get justice for our 72 angels.”

There was a 72-second silence before the parade began and Ms Dainton cut the ribbon for the runners, marking the official beginning of carnival.

Jules Stephenson, 48, co-founder of the Emancipated Run Crew running group, said: “For the last couple of years we have run the carnival route in celebration of Notting Hill and it is just amazing to be part of the opening proceedings this year to also mark the 72 lives lost in the Grenfell tragedy.

“It is really important that we don’t forget, that we mark those lives, and we just remember those lives.”

She added: “You can’t (go) through this carnival route without being in the shadow of Grenfell.”

Notting Hill Carnival
The Notting Hill Carnival is making its in-person comeback after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

Also speaking before the parade began, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Mayor David Lindsay was heckled by some present.

He said: “It is my hope, prayer even, that this carnival, both days of it, would be safe for all, peaceful for all. And overall a joyous and fun occasion with many happy memories.”

