In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 6:19 pm
Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets for the first time in two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic.

Here are some of the colourful scenes from the event in London:

Notting Hill Carnival in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Queen has said she is ‘deeply saddened’ by widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan this summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods
The Nasa Moon rocket stands ready for the Artemis 1 mission at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (John Raoux/AP)
Fuel leak disrupts Nasa preparations for Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday (PA)
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
One in four people have said they will not be putting their heating on this winter.
Nearly one in four 'won't turn on heating this winter' as energy bills soar
0
The new Nasa moon rocket is seen on Launch Pad 39-B (Brynn Anderson/PA)
Artemis 1 mission to launch as humans seek return to moon
What the papers say – August 29 (PA)
What the papers say – August 29
Paul Pogba has released a statement addressing alleged “extortion” after his brother recorded a video promising ‘great revelations’ about the Juventus player (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba releases statement after brother’s alleged extortion video
New analysis of NHS data shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people (David Davies/PA)
Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Calls to axe secret police counter-corruption guidance on links with journalists
Wizz Air was the worst airline for delays to flights from UK airports last year, an investigation has found (Nick Whittle/Alamy/PA)
Worst airline for flight delays revealed

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Douglas, 42, was last seen in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago
0
motorcyclists
Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1
Inverness' Steven Boyd and Morton's Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blue in action.
Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much…