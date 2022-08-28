Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 8:15 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 8:17 pm
Tributes have been paid to Harry Smith (West Mercia Police/PA)
A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.

Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW  fell into the River Avon.

He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.

A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Police said that another man, who was travelling in the Astra, suffered minor injuries. They are trying to confirm who was driving the BMW.

Police, the West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue attended the scene.

The bridge has now reopened with a temporary weight and speed limit in place.

A number of tributes from Mr Smith’s family, released via the police,  said he would be missed as a devoted father to four boys and two girls, and as a son, nephew, brother and boyfriend.

His mother Shirley and her partner Gerry said: “Harry was the light of the party and would do anything for anybody.

“We would like to thank everyone paying their respects at this sad time. Harry will have a send-off fit for a king.

“I miss you so much my boy, love you loads, my heart is broken.”

His father, also called Harry,  said: “My angel boy, I will treasure the memories we made. I will love you forever.”

Mr Smith’s girlfriend Sophie  said: “I’m so sorry Harry, I wish I was there to help you, you were a brilliant dad to our two girls Talulaa and Valencia, you adored them. I will never stop loving you Harry, I will miss you so much. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

In a joint statement, his brothers added: “He was a role model and we can’t believe it’s happened.

“Our hearts are broken, and our minds are blank wish we were there to help you. We will never have another chance to make new memories.

“We never got the chance to say goodbye, but until we see you on the other side, gone but never forgotten, we will love you always.”

His  uncles, Lenny, Cojack, Eddie and Gags, said: “He was not just our nephew but our brother.”

The family have asked everyone to avoid speculation on social media and respect their privacy.

