Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 4:27 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 4:53 pm
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Young and old descended on the streets of west London on bank holiday Monday as Notting Hill Carnival continued to turn the area into a party for the first time since the pandemic.

The Adults Day parade saw many attendees dressed in colourful, sparkling costumes to match the dancers.

Pam Small, 54, came from the US for the carnival and was dressed in yellow feathers and an intricate sparkly costume.

She has been travelling to the UK for the carnival for nine years and is elated to be back after Covid.

She said: “I love everything about it. The people, the culture, the diversity – it’s really special to be here.”

Clayde Tavernier, 23, was wearing a blue-feathered crown and bystanders stopped to dance and take photos with him.

The Dominican dancer, who attends every year, said: “Carnival is the time to be myself, to express who I am. I came all the way from Dominica to be here and to have fun.”

Notting Hill Carnival
Samba dancers at Notting Hill Carnival (Victoria Jones/PA)

Iona Edesiri Thomson and Neve Kearneg, both 18, from London, were following the parade up Ladbroke Grove while wearing make-up featuring Caribbean green and yellow to represent the Jamaican flag.

Ms Thomson said: “We’ve been since we were little kids and this is the first time since Covid. The people are so fun and I love the food. People cooking their culture’s food is really amazing.”

Ms Kearneg added: “Usually Britain is very white but going to the carnival shows we are a multicultural nation and it’s also great for tourism, which helps our economy.”

Walking in the parade was Rolando Ponde, 34, who was wearing white platform heels and was covered in white, purple and pink feathers and matching diamantes.

Notting Hill Carnival
The carnival is back for the first time in two years (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said: “Carnival is special because it introduces people to their roots, to their culture. We have our community here in the UK and at carnival we can all come together.”

Sharon Decairos, 54, and sister Samantha Decairos, 53, were sitting on camping chairs next to people celebrating on the road wearing Caribbean accessories.

Sharon Decairos said: “With Covid we were all stuck inside. This is what we were missing.”

Her sister added: “We can finally experience our culture again.”

They have been going to the carnival since the 1970s and said the diversity and cultural celebration is what makes it special.

Notting Hill Carnival
Police watch the parade (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mark Brown, 22, was wearing a Jamaican flag around his neck while queuing for jerk chicken.

He said: “At carnival there’s just good vibes. I’ve been before, and now after Covid it’s as if I’ve never left.”

The Metropolitan Police said that by 7am on Monday there had been 76 arrests for “a variety of different offences”.

Officers said a police horse died on duty during the carnival after collapsing at about 9pm on Sunday.

The force said it is too early to determine the cause of death, adding there will be an investigation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Prince Charles praises his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes in an upcoming documentary (David Carter/Fieldcraft Studios/PA)
Prince of Wales praises Sir Ranulph Fiennes in new documentary
More than 300 passengers are stranded in the airport in Bermuda (Jonathan Lo/PA)
Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda
The Nasa Moon rocket on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)
Nasa scientists hopeful for next Artemis 1 Moon launch attempt on Friday
A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019 (Felipe Dana/AP)
‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Wrestlers have two minutes to defeat their opponent at the annual event, which an organiser admitted is ‘smelly’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles
A placard at a Just Stop Oil Protest in London (Alamy/PA)
Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex
David Celino, 16, from Worsley in Greater Manchester (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Family tribute to ‘fiercely independent’ boy who died after Leeds Festival
Francesca Lennon said she was ‘so uplifted’ seeing the good work being done by children’s hospices (ChatUK/PA)
Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice
Nasa’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch has been postponed due to a problem with one of the engines (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Nasa Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch postponed after engine issue

More from Press and Journal

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Highland League Weekly, August 29, featured image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres