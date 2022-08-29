Prince of Wales praises Sir Ranulph Fiennes in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Prince of Wales praises Sir Ranulph Fiennes in new documentary

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 8:47 pm
Prince Charles praises his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes in an upcoming documentary (David Carter/Fieldcraft Studios/PA)
Prince Charles praises his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes in an upcoming documentary (David Carter/Fieldcraft Studios/PA)

The Prince of Wales has praised his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes in a new feature documentary about the life and work of the British explorer.

In a clip from EXPLORER, Charles shares his admiration for 78-year-old Sir Ranulph, whose achievements include being the first person to circumnavigate the globe from pole to pole by only surface means and the first to completely cross Antarctica on foot.

Speaking about his long-time friend in the newly released documentary, Charles says: “He wants to do the things that haven’t been done by other people, to achieve what others haven’t.”

As a montage of Sir Ranulph in various extreme situations plays, Charles continues: “If you had too much imagination you’d never do these things I don’t think.”

The clip also shows old footage of the prince talking about his friend at the time of some of his greatest explorations.

In the snippet for the documentary, which also features adventurer Bear Grylls and explorer Anton Bowring, Charles continues to speak admiringly of his friend.

“He had this absolute drive and determination,” he says before jokingly adding: “Most of the time I thought I’d never see him again.”

Sir Ranulph also climbed to the summit of Mount Everest in 2009 at the age of 65, making him the oldest British person to do so at the time.

He has written a number of books about his experiences, including the eight years he spent in the British Army, as well as about explorers Robert Falcon Scott and Ernest Shackleton.

Using Sir Ranulph’s extensive film archive, preserved and cared for by the British Film Institute (BFI) National Archive, the documentary gives viewers an insight into decades of expeditions, with contributions from a selection of Sir Ranulph’s life-long friends and colleagues.

EXPLORER, a Good Productions film in association with the BFI and Universal Pictures Content Group, is now available in the UK on demand on a variety of platforms, having previously been screened in select cinemas.

