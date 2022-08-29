More than 30 arrested in Liverpool in crackdown on organised crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 30 arrested in Liverpool in crackdown on organised crime

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 11:57 pm
(Family Handout/PA)
(Family Handout/PA)

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as part of a crackdown on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles on Monday.

The action was part of Operation Miller, the force’s effort to tackle organised crime in the area.

It comes after the deaths of Sam Rimmer, 22, who was shot in Dingle on August 16, Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her Old Swan home in the early hours of August 21, and Olivia, a nine-year-old girl shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale (Family Handout/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “The communities of Dovecot, Old Swan and Dingle are still reeling from the murders that have taken place in the areas they call home and we owe it to them to stop those involved in serious organised crime, which can result in innocent members of our communities being seriously injured or killed.

“Our resources have been significantly boosted by officers from across the UK (investigation, firearms and uniformed officers) and we will leave no stone unturned in our search for those who killed nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.

“The actions of these individuals have also turned our attention to organised crime groups who are blighting the lives of decent, law-abiding members of the community, and we are acting on information coming in to take them out so we can to make our streets safer for the future.

“The murder of Olivia in her own home, the place where she should have been safest, has crossed all boundaries and detectives and uniformed officers are working round the clock to find the person or persons responsible.”

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death.

Police made three arrests in relation to the murder of Mr Rimmer, including a 20-year-old man from Liverpool city centre, a 21-year-old man from Dingle, and a 17-year-old boy from the city centre.

Sam Rimmer
Sam Rimmer (Merseyside Police/PA)

Monday’s action takes the total number of arrests to 202 and warrants to 69.

Officers have also been deployed on major routes in and out of the city targeting people involved in organised crime.

On Sunday a 31-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and criminal property after being stopped in Maskell Road, Old Swan.

Officers initially found found a lock knife before discovering more than £9,000 in cash, a quantity of white powder and cannabis when they searched his address.

A 33-year-old man from Dovecot was arrested after a stop and search when he was found to be in possession of a Rolex watch that was believed to have been stolen.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, from Wavertree and Speke respectively, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article and assaulting police.

Officers had attempted to stop a Volvo car being driven erratically in Derby Road, Bootle.

A short pursuit was carried out and the offenders tried to escape, but were arrested by officers nearby. One of the men was found to be in possession of a knife.

