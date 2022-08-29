Plymouth’s kelp forest to be dedicated to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Plymouth’s kelp forest to be dedicated to the Queen

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 8:25 am
(The Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)
(The Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

A vitally important marine habitat in the English Channel will be dedicated to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The kelp forests are some of the most diverse and productive ecosystems in the world and in the UK cover an area similar in size to the country’s woodlands.

Kelp, which is the name given to several species of large brown seaweed, plays a crucial role in the regulation of the atmosphere by absorbing carbon dioxide.

The species are similar to mangroves and coral reefs in warmer waters and offer shelter to a host of animals, including marine mammals and birds, and are also a critical foraging and nursery habitat for fish and shellfish.

Kelp forests are also important buffers against storm surges, reducing the impact of waves and preventing coastal erosion.

Kelp forests
Kelp forests off Plymouth (Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

They depend on sunlight for survival which means they will grow only in shallow water, on hard and rocky surfaces where they can attach their root-like holdfasts around the rock.

On Saturday, the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park’s kelp forests will be bestowed on Her Majesty as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

To mark the occasion, a wild swimming relay will take place in the waters off Plymouth Sound, led by endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh.

The Long Swim campaign
Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sailors and marines from Her Majesty’s Naval Base Devonport will start the relay by delivering a plaque to Mr Pugh and a group of wild swimmers who will swim it to shore.

The plaque will be passed to children who will swim the length of the Tinside Lido to deliver it to the Devonport commander.

He will then present it to the Lord Lieutenant before it is finally unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Plymouth.

Mr Pugh, who is an ambassador for the Green Canopy project, said: “Kelp is a hidden wonder – its magic is largely unseen.

“Kelp forests are extremely important ecosystems which are vital to the health of our oceans.

Kelp forests
Lewis Pugh swimming among the kelp forests (Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

“It is wonderful to see Plymouth’s environmental treasures recognised as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.”

Elaine Hayes, chief executive of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, said: “It is such an honour to have the marine component of the Queen’s Green Canopy in the national marine park.

“We are dedicated to celebrating our amazing waterscape and to help locals and visitors alike, get in, on or under the water.

“The dedication of our kelp forests in this Platinum Jubilee year will help raise the profile of this species that surrounds our islands and its importance to a wider public who rarely get to see kelp forests.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a tree-planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, which has seen more than a million trees planted so far.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move
(John Walton/PA)
Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
Mikhail Gorbachev (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev smiles as he arrives at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Russian Ball held at Althorp House, Northamptonshire (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who brought down the Iron Curtain
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is greeted by the Queen at the entrance to Windsor Castle (PA)
In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office
Jack Simpson who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to six years’ detention (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Teenager who killed three men in a crash is detained for six years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0