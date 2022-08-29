Classic Brixham fishing trawler saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Classic Brixham fishing trawler saved

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 9:52 am
Classic Brixham trawler Vigilance BM76 has been saved from disaster after winning a near £1m grant (Trevor Taylor/Friends of Vigilance/PA)
Classic Brixham trawler Vigilance BM76 has been saved from disaster after winning a near £1m grant (Trevor Taylor/Friends of Vigilance/PA)

A classic Brixham sailing trawler has been saved from disaster after winning a near £1 million grant.

Vigilance BM76 was the last in a long line of beam trawlers or smacks built at Upham’s shipyard in the Devon fishing town in 1926.

The vessel, which is part of the UK Historic Fleet, is in poor condition but the grant of £820,000 from the National Heritage Memorial Fund will allow essential maintenance to be carried out.

Volunteers Tony Bridle (mate), Caroline Griffiths (crew) and Nigel Gooding (finance director) celebrate news of the grant (Trevor Taylor/Friends of Vigilance/PA)
Volunteers Tony Bridle (mate), Caroline Griffiths (crew) and Nigel Gooding (finance director) celebrate news of the grant (Trevor Taylor/Friends of Vigilance/PA)

The 76ft long Vigilance, which weighs 100 tons, will go into dry dock in Plymouth in September for the replacement of the hull and support beams.

The work is expected to last around 20 months and the grant covers the first phase of the repairs so further fundraising will be required to complete the restoration.

Nigel Gooding, finance director of the Friends of Vigilance charity which owns and operates Vigilance, said: “This is great news.

“We are extremely grateful for this award from the National Heritage Memorial Fund for recognising the national importance of Vigilance.

“The grant is urgently needed to carry out essential maintenance and it will, quite literally, save this historic ship from disaster.”

Mr Gooding said that without the grant the trawler faced an uncertain future.

“This grant is a life-saver, it’s a real turning point. It will now allow us to plan for the immediate future and means Vigilance’s red sails will be seen in Tor Bay for years to come,” he said.

“Brixham would not be the world famous fishing port it is today without boats like Vigilance, and this grant is especially important for future generations as it will enable them to understand the fishing heritage of the area.”

Brixham sailing trawlers were built as disposable boats with an expected life of 12 to 15 years.

Mr Gooding said it is a testimony to the efforts of the many volunteers over the years that Vigilance has survived 96 years and will now celebrate her centenary in 2026.

“The stage-by-stage funding will allow an extensive inspection and repairs below the waterline,” he said.

“It will ensure the boat’s backbone and structure will provide a good foundation to complete further repairs to the deck and superstructure.

“Our fight to keep Vigilance in Brixham has received a major boost but big obstacles and more fundraising lie ahead.

“I see this as a reward for our hard work, but we cannot afford to rest on our laurels.”

Dr Simon Thurley, chairman of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “The National Heritage Memorial Fund has a long history of supporting nationally important maritime heritage, so we are delighted that funding from the Cultural Assets Fund will enable a vital step forward for protecting the future of Vigilance.

“This funding will not only ensure the historic vessel can celebrate its centenary in 2026 but will also keep its stories and heritage alive for future generations.”

Once the repairs are complete, Vigilance will once again take people for trips around Tor Bay, along the English Riviera coast and beyond from her berth on the Heritage Pontoon in Brixham Harbour.

The main mast is 82ft (25m) tall and with a full set of sails open the vessel will reach speeds of 12 knots (14mph).

Vigilance was the last of the big trawlers built at Upham’s yard. The exact number of classic boats built there is unknown but is thought to be around 400, of which just a few remain.

