What the papers say – August 30

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conservative tax plans and royal woes feature across the mastheads on Tuesday.

Liz Truss’s pitch on taxes is front page of the Daily Express and the i, while The Times reports the Tory leadership frontrunner will give the green light for further oil drilling in the North Sea.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “Rush to drill for more oil in North Sea” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4gXWOna2or — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 29, 2022

The Guardian carries a warning the cost-of-living crisis will close schools as Metro says rising bills will close pubs.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 30 August 2022: Schools face closure chaos as costs soar, warn Tories pic.twitter.com/bSnD5nvFuv — The Guardian (@guardian) August 29, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LAST ORDERS FOR PUBS 🔴 Help with fuel bills or lose them for good, say brewery bosses pic.twitter.com/W3t7549d6k — Metro (@MetroUK) August 29, 2022

A backlog in court cases and barrister’ strikes is causing criminals to “go free”, according to a report in The Independent.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead on new claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ghislaine Maxwell has become friends with a “notorious murderer” in jail, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports statins rarely cause muscle pain in patients.

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Statins not to blame for aches – it's just age'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/HwkEsjzpfP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 29, 2022

The EU will unveil a crisis plan to address rising energy bills, says the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 30 August https://t.co/kdlUQnQlQv pic.twitter.com/qOBZXcExnP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 29, 2022

And the Daily Star reports poisonous spiders are “invading homes” and snakes are “on the loose”.