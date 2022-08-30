Athlete, 22, will try to swim from Europe to Asia in memory of his grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Athlete, 22, will try to swim from Europe to Asia in memory of his grandfather

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:52 am
Louis Alexander will attempt to emulate Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia, crossing the Hellespont in Turkey, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world (Debra Alexander/PA)
Louis Alexander will attempt to emulate Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia, crossing the Hellespont in Turkey, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world (Debra Alexander/PA)

A fundraiser will try to emulate Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia.

Louis Alexander, 22, from London, has dedicated his life to raising money for dementia research after his grandfather died after a 17-year-long fight against the disease.

Now, the multi-sport athlete will take on what is said to be the oldest swimming challenge in the world, crossing the Hellespont, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Louis Alexander, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor (Louis Alexander/PA)
Louis Alexander, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor (Louis Alexander/PA)

Romantic poet Lord Byron famously swam the strait between the continents in north-west Turkey in 1810 in homage to the Greek classical myth of Hero and Leander.

Mr Alexander told the PA news agency: “It’s considered by many to be the epitome of ocean swimming because it’s the oldest swim in history.

“What’s even more special is that Lord Byron was 22 years old when he did the swim, which is the same age I will be during the swim.”

Mr Alexander decided last year to dedicate his life to raising money for charity via such challenges, turning him into a full-time adventurer.

He said it would be “quite special” for him to complete the four-and-a-half kilometre swim (2.8 miles), as Lord Byron did more than 200 years before him.

Louis Alexander
Mr Alexander also plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris (Louis Alexander/PA)

He said: “What an incredible feat that was, way before they had sort of safety boats and full support teams and spent months of preparation and didn’t sort of train and things like that. It’s amazing.”

On Tuesday, the busy shipping lane will be shut for two hours during Turkish Victory Day and to honour the birth of ocean swimming, with athletes from across the world taking part.

Mr Alexander signed up to cross the Hellespont before the pandemic.

He said: “I’m so excited I finally get to do it. It’s literally one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, which is epic, and they close it for just two hours.

“So if you don’t make it over in two hours, the safety boats will come up and pick you up, because once those shipping containers and vessels start again, you can’t stop them and you can’t go around them.

“I’m confident I’ll make it in the two hours. I’ve been preparing hard and I’m in a good place, as are my body and mind. I’m ready for it.”

Louis Alexander swim challenge
Mr Alexander (third right) rowed English Channel in May as one of his fundraising challenges for Alzheimer’s UK (Josh Raper/PA)

Mr Alexander has completed three fundraising challenges this year, including running 17 marathons in 17 days.

So far, the adventurer has raised more than £25,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said: “I’ll be swimming for them and in honour of my grandfather, who was an adventurer and explorer himself, who sadly lost his life to dementia.

“Grandpa, he served in the British Army for 38 years and he had been all over the world. He was very much an adventurer and explorer in his own right.”

For the swim, Mr Alexander is accompanied by Ben Schrevel, 28, who also lost his grandfather to dementia.

It is their first swimming challenge.

For his next challenges, Mr Alexander plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris.

He said: “At my grandad’s funeral, I promised I would fight for a cure and only stop when we found it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move
(John Walton/PA)
Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
Mikhail Gorbachev (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev smiles as he arrives at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Russian Ball held at Althorp House, Northamptonshire (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who brought down the Iron Curtain
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is greeted by the Queen at the entrance to Windsor Castle (PA)
In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office
Jack Simpson who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to six years’ detention (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Teenager who killed three men in a crash is detained for six years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0