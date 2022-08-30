World must help Pakistan after its ‘climate catastrophe’ – UN secretary general

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

World must help Pakistan after its ‘climate catastrophe’ – UN secretary general

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 5:34 pm
Aerial view of homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province of Pakistan (Zahid Hussain/AP)
Aerial view of homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province of Pakistan (Zahid Hussain/AP)

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has labelled the floods in Pakistan “a climate catastrophe” as he called for global action to help the country.

In a video message to launch a major UN appeal to help victims, Mr Guterres said the Pakistani people are facing “a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding”.

And he urged the world to “stop sleepwalking” into the destruction of the planet due to rising temperatures – hitting out at countries for putting climate action on the back burner and the world in growing danger.

“This climate catastrophe has killed more than 1,000 people with many more injured,” he said.

“Millions are homeless, schools and health facilities have been destroyed, livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people’s hopes and dreams have washed away.”

Mr Guterres said dealing with the crisis requires the world’s collective and prioritised attention, as he launched a 160 million US dollar (£137 million) appeal to help provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.

South Asia is one of the world’s global climate crisis hotspots – an area where people are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts – he warned.

“As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us – everywhere – in growing danger,” he said.

“Let us work together to respond quickly and collaboratively to this colossal crisis.

“Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

Boris Johnson said the UK would send a “fitting” package of support to Pakistan after the “heart-rending” situation caused by flooding.

Speaking to reporters in Dorset, and asked if the UK will be sending a package of aid to Pakistan following the devastating flooding, the Prime Minister said: “Yes of course, and I can tell you that our sympathies are very much with the people of Pakistan.”

He described the “devastation” in the country as “absolutely heart-rending”.

Mr Johnson added: “Pakistan is traditionally one of the biggest recipients of UK overseas aid and we will of course make sure that we send a fitting package commensurate with the vital relationship that there is between the UK and Pakistan and people’s natural sympathies with those who have been affected by the floods.”

Haroon Altaf, regional director for Asia at disaster relief charity ShelterBox, said the logistics of getting shelter aid to the people in greatest need present a complicated challenge, with little dry land and communities cut off.

He said: “With so much attention on other crises, resources are fewer. They may not be sufficient and that’s deeply concerning given that the floods will get worse in some parts of Pakistan over the next few weeks.

“It’s going to take time, money, a huge humanitarian effort, and international support to help people in Pakistan to fully recover, which is why we’ll be assessing how ShelterBox can help those most severely affected.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said the floods in Pakistan were the reality of the climate crisis.

She said: “We’re all seeing the impact of this emergency more and more at home in the UK, but as climate scientists have warned, the most brutal impacts are being experienced by poorer countries who have actually contributed a lot less to global CO2 emissions.”

Ms Denyer called on richer countries to honour previous pledges to provide funding for the loss and damage poorer countries suffer from climate change and for much greater levels of finance, delivered as grants rather than loans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move
(John Walton/PA)
Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
Mikhail Gorbachev (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev smiles as he arrives at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Russian Ball held at Althorp House, Northamptonshire (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who brought down the Iron Curtain
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is greeted by the Queen at the entrance to Windsor Castle (PA)
In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office
Jack Simpson who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to six years’ detention (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Teenager who killed three men in a crash is detained for six years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0