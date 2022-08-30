William and Harry: The royal brothers’ rift 25 years after Diana’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William and Harry: The royal brothers’ rift 25 years after Diana’s death

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:04 pm
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Twenty-five years on from the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, much has changed in the lives of her two sons.

Princes William and Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother was tragically killed in a car crash in a Paris underpass in the early hours of August 31, 1997.

The brothers sought comfort from one another in the aftermath of Diana’s death during their difficult teenage years and beyond.

Harry said of William when he turned 21: “Ever since our mother died, obviously we were close, but he is the one person on this earth who I can actually really… we can talk about anything.”

Royalty – Princess of Wales – Horse-drawn Sleigh Ride – Lech, Austria
The Princess of Wales and her sons William and Harry in 1994 (Martin Keene/PA)

A quarter of a century later, the royal brothers – the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – are now grown men, fathers and husbands – but their once close relationship has altered beyond all recognition, blighted by a long-running rift.

Harry’s fallout with William stretches back to before his 2018 wedding to American-born former Suits actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.

Royalty – Princess of Wales Funeral – Westminster Abbey, London
The young princes beside the hearse carrying the coffin of their mother (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The duke was apparently angered at what he perceived to be his brother’s “snobbish” attitude towards his bride, after William questioned whether he should rush into things.

The Sussexes later quit as senior working royals after struggling with royal life and moved to California.

They went on, post-Megxit, to accuse the royal family of racism in a primetime Oprah Winfrey television interview and the institution of not helping Meghan when she had suicidal thoughts.

Royal wedding
The brothers at Harry’s wedding in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge was publicly singled out by Meghan for allegedly making her cry in the run-up to the wedding.

Harry said he loved William to bits and they had been through hell together, but he added: “The relationship is space at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully.”

Commonwealth Day 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Commonwealth Service in 2019 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

William was furious that private family matters were brought into the public domain.

But Robert Lacey, author of Battle Of Brothers: William, Harry And The Inside Story Of A Family In Turmoil, said there were problems much earlier, including in 2005 when Harry was condemned for dressing up as a Nazi for a “Colonials and Natives” party.

Harry was accompanied by William when he chose the costume in a fancy dress shop, but there was no criticism of his older brother in the press, with Harry left struck by his own role as “the monarchy’s institutional scapegoat”.

Royal Visit to Italy
The Prince and Princess of Wales with William and Harry on the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1985 (Ron Bell/PA)

Mr Lacey wrote: “The young prince began re-evaluating his elder brother’s involvement and the unfairness of William’s subsequent emergence smelling of roses. It made Harry feel alienated.

“Friends recall ‘no-speaks’ and quite a serious rift between the two brothers at this time.”

Royalty – Prince Harry at Wetherby School – Notting Hill, London
Prince Harry, five, joining his brother William, seven, on his first day at the Wetherby School in 1989 (Ron Bell/PA)

Mr Lacey suggested Diana raised her sons with a “Talk to each other, for God’s sake!” approach and would have wanted them to end their continuing “social distancing”.

Harry has admitted he turned to drink and drugs as he dealt with the trauma of his mother’s death.

His openness about how he battled to cope and came close to a “complete breakdown” after not talking about his loss has won plaudits from mental health charities.

On the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017, William and Harry were side by side as they viewed tributes left for the princess at her former home, Kensington Palace.

Princes’ charity bike ride
William and Harry in happier times ahead of the Enduro Africa charity ride in South Africa in 2008 (Jerome Delay/PA)

They marked the occasion by commissioning a statue in her memory.

But in the wake of the Megxit and Oprah controversies, they reunited only briefly in the summer of 2021 to finally unveil the bronze tribute, going their separate ways immediately afterwards.

Harry and Meghan are due to visit the UK in September and are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, just walking distance from the Cambridge family’s new home Adelaide Cottage.

Yet a rapprochement looks unlikely, not least due to the looming prospect of the publication of Harry’s tell-all memoirs, with the couples not expected to spend time together during the Sussexes’ whirlwind trip.

“Granny Diana” has five grandchildren she never got to meet – William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Harry and Meghan’s youngsters Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Cambridge children make cards for the princess each year on Mother’s Day, with Charlotte poignantly writing, as seen in pictures released last year: “I love you very much. Papa is missing you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move
(John Walton/PA)
Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
Mikhail Gorbachev (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev smiles as he arrives at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Russian Ball held at Althorp House, Northamptonshire (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who brought down the Iron Curtain
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is greeted by the Queen at the entrance to Windsor Castle (PA)
In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office
Jack Simpson who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to six years’ detention (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Teenager who killed three men in a crash is detained for six years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0