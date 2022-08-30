Alleged Benjamin Mendy rape victim looked ‘worried’ at footballer’s party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alleged Benjamin Mendy rape victim looked ‘worried’ at footballer’s party

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:32 pm
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

A woman allegedly raped by Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy looked “worried” as she went downstairs with the player during a party at his mansion, a court has been told.

On Tuesday, Chester Crown Court heard from a witness who was at the party at the Manchester City footballer’s home, The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, on July 23 last year.

At one point in the evening, she said she saw the alleged rape victim heading downstairs towards a cinema room, pool and gym and saw Mendy behind her.

She told the court: “She said, ‘I need to go downstairs to get my bag so that I can get changed for work but please can you come and check on me if I’m not back in five minutes?’.

“I said, ‘Yeah, course, why?’

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, arrives at Chester Crown Court
Louis Saha Matturie, 40, arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

“She didn’t specifically say that she was worried but I could tell by the look on her face she was.

“She just said, ‘Well, Ben’s coming down with me’, and gave me a look.”

The woman alleges Mendy, 28, raped her in the cinema room.

She later told friends she had asked a fellow partygoer to check on her but the woman was stopped from doing so by two men, jurors were told.

Another witness told the court the complainant seemed “fine” after the alleged attack.

The friend, who worked with the alleged victim, said she arrived at her Manchester flat at about 11.30pm after being at the party with Mendy.

She told the court: “She did say she had slept with Mendy. It was a very, very brief conversation.”

She added: “She was fine. I think she’d had a little bit to drink.”

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy celebrates scoring in 2021
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy celebrates scoring in 2021 (PA)

During the party, on July 23, the court was told Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, “grabbed” a woman while they were in a car after going to buy more alcohol.

The woman, giving evidence from behind a screen, said: “Out of nowhere, he grabbed my neck and pulled me towards his face.”

She said Saha Matturie “gripped” her inner thigh with his other hand and “wasn’t taking no for an answer”.

She told the court she managed to get out of the car when someone came to help take the shopping in but Saha Matturie told her: “Well, later then.”

Mendy appeared to be stopped and asked for an autograph as he arrived at court for the third week of his trial on Tuesday.

He denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Saha Matturie, the footballer’s friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

The 41-year-old, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say any sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

