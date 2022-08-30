Mariah Carey tells Meghan: ‘You give us diva moments sometimes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mariah Carey tells Meghan: ‘You give us diva moments sometimes’

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 3:46 pm
Pop superstar Mariah Carey branded the Duchess of Sussex a “diva” in their podcast interview – with a shocked Meghan confessing the label made her “sweat” and “stopped her in her tracks”.

Carey told the former Suits actress: “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like…” with an aghast duchess responding and laughing in surprise: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”

In a voiceover at the end of the second Archetypes episode, released by Spotify on Tuesday, Meghan said the remark left her worried about the “nonsense” Carey might have read about her.

Invictus Games Reception – The Hague
Meghan’s latest podcast episode has been released (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva,” she said.

Meghan added: “You couldn’t see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt. Like wait. What? No. What? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that?

“My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that.”

The duchess said Carey was quick to reassure her and that she meant the label as “chic” and “aspirational”.

Meghan said: “She must have felt my nervous laughter and you all would have heard it too and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear.

“When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture of a clothing, a quote unquote fabulousness as she sees it.

“She meant diva as a compliment. I heard it as a dig. Heard it as the word diva as I think of it, but in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational.”

Mariah Carey European tour
Mariah Carey appeared in Meghan’s podcast (PA)

In the exchange, the pair discussed the concept of a diva, with Meghan saying: “That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into. It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

Carey replies: “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like…”

Meghan responds with: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”

Carey laughs, adding: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual.”

Meghan replies: “Oh, it’s the look.”

During the 46-minute episode, Meghan said she only began to understand what it is to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex.

She says: “I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband.

“Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman, because up until then I had been treated like a mixed woman, and things really shifted.”

The podcast release comes a day after the duchess gave a controversial interview to The Cut in which she said she had made an “active effort” to forgive the royal family, warning “especially knowing that I can say anything”.

She also said she was told there was the same jubilation in South Africa when she married Harry as there was when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison.

Nelson Mandela statue
Meghan has said she was told her marriage was celebrated in South Africa with the same jubilation as Nelson Mandela’s release (Johnny Green/PA)

Titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, the episode explores the “complexities surrounding the ‘diva’” and the negative connotations associated with the word.

Meghan, who quit the working monarchy in 2020, said: “It’s interesting, isn’t it? This idea of power, of a person acquiring power and then needing to be taken down, and how that corresponds to the usage of the word.”

The duchess, in a voiceover, mentions the outlandish diva demands associated with Carey – including reported requests for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves when she turned on the Christmas lights in London – but Meghan does not appear to have questioned the singer on them.

Meghan laughs and says: “Maybe you read about the time that she supposedly requested 20 white kittens and 100 doves in London? I don’t know.”

In the podcast, Carey tells Meghan about her childhood, saying: “I didn’t fit in, it would be more of the black area of town, or then you could be where my mom chose to live, where the more white neighbourhoods (were) and I didn’t fit in anywhere at all.”

Meghan replies: “Yeah. I understand that.”

The duchess adds: “This is part of why when I was putting this conversation together I had to talk to you. Of course I had to talk to you. You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much.”

At one stage, Meghan describes Carey’s Honey music video from 1997 at length, saying it was “Oh, so good” and talks about her “sleek black bodysuit” and “her curls moving in the wind as she’s frolicking with this mystery man and of course, a cute dog”.

The duchess, recalling how she wore platform shoes and butterfly clips in the late 1990s, said she remembered the song Barbie Girl had just been released, and the Spice Girls were the “biggest pop group in the world”.

“Platform shoes are in – I had some of those – and butterfly clips are in, I had even more of those,” she adds.

Meghan’s guest on next week’s episode is actress Mindy Kaling.

