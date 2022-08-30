Athlete completes world’s oldest swimming challenge in memory of his grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Athlete completes world’s oldest swimming challenge in memory of his grandfather

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 3:28 pm
Louis Alexander after emulating Lord Byron and swimming from Europe to Asia (Ben Schrevel/PA)
Louis Alexander after emulating Lord Byron and swimming from Europe to Asia (Ben Schrevel/PA)

A charity fundraiser has emulated Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia, and beating the poet’s time for the crossing.

Louis Alexander, 22, from London, has dedicated his life to raising money for dementia research after his grandfather died following a 17-year fight against the disease.

Now the multi-sport athlete has taken on what is said to be the oldest swimming challenge in the world, crossing the Hellespont, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Romantic poet Lord Byron (George Gordon) famously swam the strait, known as the Dardanelles, between the continents in north-west Turkey in 1810 in homage to the Greek classical myth of Hero and Leander.

Louis beat his two-hour goal by finishing the race in one hour and four minutes, faster than Lord Byron did when he completed the challenge.

Louis Alexander, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor (Louis Alexander/PA)
Louis Alexander as a boy, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor (Louis Alexander/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I’m over the moon with the time and I beat Lord Byron’s time too, by six minutes.

“The swim was simply incredible. At times it felt like the longest hour of my life, and at others, just peaceful.

“The goal was to honour Lord Byron, and his incredible first. After finishing the swim, my respect has for him has only gone up.

“To complete the swim over 200 years ago with no help from briefings, support boats etc that exist today, is just phenomenal.

“It’s considered by many to be the epitome of ocean swimming because it’s the oldest swim in history.

Louis Alexander
Louis Alexander also plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris (Gavin Forster/PA)

“What’s even more special is that Lord Byron was 22 years old when he did the swim, which is the same age I was during the swim.”

Louis decided last year to dedicate his life to raising money for charity through such challenges, turning him into a full-time adventurer.

The busy shipping lane was shut for two hours during Turkish Victory Day and to honour the birth of ocean swimming, with athletes from across the world taking part in the four-and-a-half-kilometre (2.8 miles) swim.

Louis signed up to cross the Hellespont before the pandemic.

He said: “I’m so excited I finally got to do it. It’s literally one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, which is epic, and they close it for just two hours.

“So if you don’t make it over in two hours, the safety boats will come and pick you up, because once those shipping containers and vessels start again, you can’t stop them and you can’t go around them.”

Louis Alexander swim challenge
Louis Alexander (third right) rowed English Channel in May as one of his fundraising challenges for Alzheimer’s UK (Josh Raper/PA)

The time limit turned out to be no problem for the Londoner, as he made it across the Hellespont in just over half the allocated time.

Louis has completed three fundraising challenges this year, including running 17 marathons in 17 days.

So far, the adventurer has raised more than £25,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, inspired by his grandfather Rick Taylor, from Sheffield.

He said: “I was swimming for them and in honour of my grandfather, who was an adventurer and explorer himself, who sadly lost his life to dementia.

“Grandpa served in the British Army for 38 years and he had been all over the world. He was very much an adventurer and explorer in his own right.”

For the swim, Louis was accompanied by Ben Schrevel, 28, who also lost his grandfather to dementia.

It was their first swimming challenge.

For his next challenge, Louis plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris.

He said: “At my grandad’s funeral, I promised I would fight for a cure and only stop when we found it.”

