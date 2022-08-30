Mariah Carey: Growing up I didn’t fit in anywhere, I’ve always felt like other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Mariah Carey: Growing up I didn’t fit in anywhere, I’ve always felt like other

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 4:48 pm
Mariah Carey (PA)
Mariah Carey (PA)

Singer Mariah Carey told the Duchess of Sussex she did not fit in at school and has “always felt like other” during their podcast interview.

The pop superstar, 53, shared her experience growing up as a mixed-race child with Meghan Markle who acknowledged she had a similar upbringing.

Speaking about her childhood, Carey said: “I lived with my mum and we moved like 14 times. So I had nothing, no money, nothing.

Archetypes podcast
The Podcast cover for Archetypes (Archewell Audio/Spotify/PA)

“I didn’t fit in.

“I remember being in school in this predominantly white neighbourhood where my mum felt comfortable and I tried my best to feel comfortable.

“But this kid was in the hallway and he said ‘Mariah has three shirts and she wears them on rotation’ and it was true.

“The fact that he noticed that, I’m like ‘Why you so obsessed with me?’ But in a world where you’re the mixed kid of a full on white neighbourhood, that’s what you get.”

After Carey exclaimed she “didn’t fit in anywhere”, Meghan said: “I understand that.”

The duchess continued: “I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light skinned. You’re not treated as a black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ 35th Birthday Ball
Mariah Carey wearing a Vera Wang gown, at Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ 35th Birthday Ball in 2004 (Rich Lee/PA)

Titled The Duality Of Diva With Mariah Carey, the episode explores the word “diva” and the negative connotations associated with the word.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer told how she wanted to be glamorous growing up: “I felt like an ugly little girl because I did not fit in with anybody.

“The diva thing evolved and it continues to evolve and I play with it, it’s for laughs.

“I think all people that are ‘other,’ if they want to show up with green hair…or they want to be fabulous and glamorous, that is up to them.

“I’ve always felt like other.”

During the 46-minute episode of the Archetypes podcast released on Tuesday, Carey recalled feeling “part of something” for the first time at Oprah Winfrey’s 2006 Legends Ball alongside singing greats.

She said: “That Legends Ball was something that nobody could ever forget, but just being there and having all these women that you grew up watching, like the Tina Turners and the Diana Rosses.

“It was just an amazing, amazing, amazing moment that I think everybody that was there will never forget.

“It made you feel part of something and I don’t think I’ve ever felt part of anything.”

Actress Mindy Kaling will be the next guest on Meghan’s podcast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
World of music and beyond come together to continue Jamal Edwards’ legacy
David Bowie will be honoured on The Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame
Gary Lightbody is bestowed the freedom of Ards and North Down (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
Snow Patrol frontman gets freedom honour ahead of concert
R Kelly (Alamy/PA)
Prosecution rests in R Kelly’s trial-fixing and child pornography case
Aberdeen psych quartet General Winston are set to release a new single. Photo supplied by General Winston
Aberdeen pysch band General Winston to release new single with debut album in the…
0
Pop superstar Mariah Carey branded the Duchess of Sussex a “diva” in their podcast interview – with a shocked Meghan confessing the label made her “sweat” and “stopped her in her tracks” (Archewell Audio/Spotify/PA)
Mariah Carey tells Meghan: ‘You give us diva moments sometimes’
Home of Julia Lennon (Omega Auctions/PA)
John Lennon’s family home in Liverpool to go under the hammer
Emeli Sande will perform in the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin and curated by Mica Paris.
Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North
0
Del Amitri inverness
Del Amitri have come a long way since being mistaken for The Smiths in…
0
A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0