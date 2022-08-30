Tributes to ‘talented’ rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes to ‘talented’ rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:10 pm
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said.

Mr Nembhard, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was confirmed as the victim by his manager, Chris Patrick, on Tuesday morning.

The fatal attack was one of seven reported stabbings at the event on Monday evening.

The other six resulted in non-fatal injuries.

Mr Nembhard, 21, was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends, Mr Patrick said.

Oshian Edwards, who said that she was his partner and expecting his baby, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again. You was the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person.

“I’m sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I’ve cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son.

“I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too!

“The love I have for you will never stop and I will honour your name every day.

“I will look after your sisters to the best of my ability.

“They loved you so much. We all did.

“I held your hand yesterday for the last time as you [lay] there lifeless and baby T kicked me straight away and it broke me.

“It’s just not fair, we live in such a cruel world.

“I’m so angry yet keep being told I have to stay strong for the baby.

“The support you had at the hospital yesterday from family and friends was so lovely.

“I only wish you knew how loved you really was.

“I love you wholeheartedly and I’m so glad I get to share something so special with you and I know I’ll see you in him every day.”

The rapper has more than 300,000 plays on one of his songs on Spotify and nearly 11,000 monthly listeners.

Notting Hill Carnival death
Forensics officers comb the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

His manager Mr Patrick said on Instagram: “2 years ago a young 19 Year old man came from Bristol to meet me at my Studio with his dad, his name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch.

“That meeting took us on a journey…we recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness!

“So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night.

“He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result!

“My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father!

“TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart…

“Rest in peace my friend.”

In a statement to PA, Mr Patrick added: “As you can imagine, we are all in shock.

“He went to carnival with his younger sister and friends to have a good time.

“This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”

Notting Hill Carnival death
Nitrous Oxide gas canisters litter the street near to the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A family member at Mr Nembhard’s home in Bristol confirmed he died at the Carnival on Monday evening, and requested they be given privacy to grieve for him.

Mr Nembhard had also been a talented schoolboy footballer, spending time as an academy player for Bristol Rovers.

In a statement, the club said: “Bristol Rovers are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former academy player Takayo Nembhard.

“The club would like to pass on its condolences to Takayo’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following Mr Nembhard’s death.

The force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove at about 8pm on Monday.

Police and paramedics provided first aid treatment to Mr Nembhard and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “I know that there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and while the carnival environment made the management of and access to the scene difficult, it also meant that there were likely to have been a number of witnesses.

“If you saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “sickened” by the stabbing.

“Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out,” he added.

Notting Hill Carnival death
Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Police said 209 arrests had been made at the carnival by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled “other”, 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

There were 74 officers injured across the two days.

A number of those injuries were as a result of incidents involving assaults.

A total of 441 people were stopped and searched across the two days.

