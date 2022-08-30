Teenager who killed three men in a crash is detained for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Teenager who killed three men in a crash is detained for six years

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 6:32 pm
Jack Simpson who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to six years’ detention (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Jack Simpson who was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to six years’ detention (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

A teenager who killed his friend and two other men in a crash was told to “do some good with your life” by one of the victims’ mothers who addressed him in court.

Jack Simpson was days short of his 16th birthday when he crashed a stolen van head-on into a taxi while driving the wrong way on a motorway in a bid to avoid police.

The incident happened on the M606 near the Chain Bar roundabout in Bradford, West Yorkshire, at about 10.45pm on June 13.

Bradford Crown Court heard Simpson’s 18-year-old friend Kyden Leadbeater – one of two front seat passengers in the Ford transit van – died hours later in hospital.

Jack Simpson court case
Taxi driver Sohail Ali was killed in the head-on collision (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Taxi driver Sohail Ali, 28, and his 49-year-old passenger Simon McHugh, both died at the scene after Simpson hit the Toyota Prius they were in, it was said.

On Tuesday the Recorder of Bradford, Judge Richard Mansell QC, sentenced Simpson, now 16, to six years in detention.

The teenager, from the Holme Wood area of Bradford, had pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one of dangerous driving.

The judge also lifted a ban on media reporting of Simpson’s name, saying there was a “high public interest” in naming the defendant in spite of his age.

Judge Mansell said the lifting of the teenager’s anonymity was to “send a clear message of deterrence to the people of Bradford, particularly the youth, in the hope it will serve to reduce the number of incidents of appalling driving” that were “blighting the city’s reputation”.

Reading her victim impact statement in court, Mr McHugh’s mother told Simpson: “My son doesn’t have a life any more. Please use it, do some good with your life.”

She told the defendant she hoped he would have a happy life with children, adding she hoped no-one would “knock on his door in the middle of the night to say one of his own” had been killed.

Jack Simpson court case
Victim Simon McHugh, whose mother addressed the court (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Addressing Simpson directly, she said: “So Jack, think about that. Live your life as a better life. Get your life back on track.”

The court heard the van driven by Simpson, who was on bail at the time over allegations of night-time burglaries, had been stolen from outside a property in Pudsey on June 13, and was used in the afternoon to commit a robbery.

Judge Mansell said that by 10.45pm, Simpson was driving the van with two passengers when it was spotted by a police officer who began following it.

Simpson “immediately accelerated away” from the police car, which activated its blue lights and sirens, the judge said.

The court heard Simpson reached speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone while being pursued by the officer, drove through a temporary red light protecting roadworks and went the wrong way round a roundabout.

Judge Mansell said Simpson drove in the direction of Cleckheaton, going onto the wrong side of the road to overtake another vehicle and reaching around 90mph.

The teenager went the wrong way round a second roundabout before joining the M606 slip road in the wrong direction, the court heard.

The judge said one witness described flashing his lights and blowing his horn at Simpson, but he “made no attempt to move”.

“He believed you were pushing the van as hard as it was possible to push it, from the noise,” Judge Mansell said.

He told Simpson an HGV driver saw him “plough straight into that taxi (driven by Mr Ali) causing it to leap into the air”.

“You didn’t even brake,” the judge said.

He added: “Nothing I can do by way of sentence can possibly compensate the family and friends of these three men who tragically lost their lives as a result of your senseless driving.

“You were seriously injured but you have recovered from your injuries.”

Peter Moulson QC, mitigating, said Simpson had been “traumatised by witnessing domestic abuse between his parents and in his father’s subsequent relationships”.

He told the court: “He has killed a friend and caused the deaths of two other wholly innocent people.

“None of the terrible consequences of that criminality were in any way intended or deliberate.”

He said a pre-sentence report concluded Simpson “genuinely regrets his actions and feels guilt and remorse, but struggles to verbalise this”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Coroner calls for public to provide information on ‘heinous’ Liverpool shootings
Elena Sala and David Matthews with baby Rosanna Matthews (Family handout/PA)
Parents ‘broken’ by death of three-day-old baby daughter, inquest told
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields music festival
(Dave Thompson/PA)
Tribute to ‘proud daughter and mother’ as man charged with her murder
(James Manning/PA)
Warnings over fare rises and service cuts despite Transport for London deal
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tributes to ‘talented’ man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)
Police officer tried to save Olivia by covering gunshot wound, inquest told
Ryanair said it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter (Niall Carson/PA)
Ryanair launches largest UK winter schedule
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Swansea riot accused ‘bought £250 car for use in anti-social behaviour’

More from Press and Journal

CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020.
Police investigation into Stonehaven rail crash submitted to Crown Office
Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was the player's manager at St Mirren.
Aberdeen set to miss out on Connor Ronan with midfielder expected to remain at…
Chloe Morrison
Nursery teacher died after being struck by lorry's extended stabiliser leg