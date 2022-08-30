In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Man who helped end the Cold War was feted in the west

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:22 pm
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is greeted by the Queen at the entrance to Windsor Castle (PA)
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is greeted by the Queen at the entrance to Windsor Castle (PA)

The death of Mikhail Gorbachev marks the end of an era and comes at a time of renewed tensions between East and West.

When he acceded to power in the then Soviet Union, the superpower was at loggerheads with the West and branded by then US president Ronald Reagan as the Evil Empire.

However, the media-friendly Mr Gorbachev surprised many with his smile and his desire to reform communism, with his buzzwords “glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (restructuring).

Politics – Thatcher and Gorbachev – 1989
Then prime minister Margaret Thatcher chats to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa (Martin Keene/PA)
Politics – Mikhail Gorbachev Visit – 10 Downing Street
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speaking outside 10 Downing Street (Martin Keene/PA)

Mr Gorbachev had raised eyebrows before taking the top job in Moscow when he visited the West and met fierce anti-communist Margaret Thatcher.

The British prime minister surprised many by striking up a strong rapport with the man from the East and famously declaring after meeting him that, despite their political differences, he was a man she could do business with.

He also built a strong relationship with Mr Reagan who toned down his rhetoric as the relationship blossomed.

Gorbachev at Chequers
Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife met Margaret Thatcher and her husband Denis at Chequers (PA)
Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev – RAF Brize Norton
Margaret Thatcher giving enthusiastic applause for Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at RAF Brize Norton (PA)
RAISA GORBACHEV
Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa wave goodbye at Heathrow Airport (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Feted in the West, not everyone in the USSR supported the reformist agenda and measures like a crackdown on vodka did not endear him while his wife Raisa’s penchant for wearing stylish clothes irked some in the less ostentatious communist era.

The Chernobyl disaster occurred on his watch but his willingness to reform, including agreeing to Mr Reagan’s demand to “tear down the wall” in Berlin endeared him to many.

Gorbachev & Haughey
Mikhail Gorbachev with then Irish premier Charles Haughey at Shannon Airport (PA)
Politics – Mikhail Gorbachev Visit – Lancaster House, London
Mikhail Gorbachev is welcomed by John Major (Jim James/PA)
Politics – G7 Summit – Lancaster House, London
John Major stands on the terrace of Lancaster House with members of the G7, including Mikhail Gorbachev and US President George Bush (David Giles/PA)

A failed coup revealed his vulnerability but by the time he returned to Moscow he had already been replaced in the popularity stakes by Boris Yeltsin who had rallied opposition to the plotters while Mr Gorbachev was isolated in the Crimea.

The USSR splintered into 15 nations as Mr Gorbachev’s time in charged ended, and the red flag with the hammer and sickle was lowered for the the final time at the Kremlin to be replaced by the banner of the Russian Federation.

Politics – G7 Summit – 10 Downing Street, London
G7 leaders pose for a photograph at 10 Downing Street (Rebecca Naden/AP)
POLITICS Thatcher
Mikhail Gorbachev presents Lady Thatcher with glass bowl at a meeting in October 2005 (Michael Stephens/PA)

